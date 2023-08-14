Bielema practice
Illinois coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters after a recent practice. On Monday, Bielema will find out if his team is ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25.

 BOB ASMUSSEN

***

As promised, here is my preseason Associated Press Top 25. (The full AP poll will be released late Monday morning):

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Alabama

4. Southern California

5. Penn State

6. Ohio State

7. Florida State

8. LSU

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Washington

12. Clemson

13. Utah

14. Texas

15. Tennessee

16. Texas A&M

17. Iowa

18. Oregon State

19. Wisconsin

20. TCU

21. Tulane

22. Oklahoma

23. North Carolina

24. Kansas State

25. Mississippi

Other than Georgia fans, who should have no beef with me, I expect reaction from the rest. Let me have it at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

I promise to read them all and respond as soon as possible. Even to the ones who are a bit on the mean side.

Important to note that I can change my mind each week. The ability to move the teams around is especially helpful early in the season, when we are just finding out the strengths and weaknesses of the schools.

I have a deep list of teams waiting for spots, including three from the Big Ten: Illinois, Maryland and Minnesota.

It is going to be a fun season.

