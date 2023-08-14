Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
As promised, here is my preseason Associated Press Top 25. (The full AP poll will be released late Monday morning):
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Alabama
4. Southern California
5. Penn State
6. Ohio State
7. Florida State
8. LSU
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Washington
12. Clemson
13. Utah
14. Texas
15. Tennessee
16. Texas A&M
17. Iowa
18. Oregon State
19. Wisconsin
20. TCU
21. Tulane
22. Oklahoma
23. North Carolina
24. Kansas State
25. Mississippi
Other than Georgia fans, who should have no beef with me, I expect reaction from the rest. Let me have it at asmussen@news-gazette.com.
I promise to read them all and respond as soon as possible. Even to the ones who are a bit on the mean side.
Important to note that I can change my mind each week. The ability to move the teams around is especially helpful early in the season, when we are just finding out the strengths and weaknesses of the schools.
I have a deep list of teams waiting for spots, including three from the Big Ten: Illinois, Maryland and Minnesota.
It is going to be a fun season.