Every Illini fan remembers their first trip to Memorial Stadium. Maybe it was with Mom and Dad. Or Gramps. Or a friend.
It is a memory that stays with you forever. Always in a good way.
For me, that person is my older sister, Therese.
In 1973, we loaded onto a Greyhound bus, rode 60 miles and went to our first college game together. I was 12 and immediately smitten. It didn't hurt that the home team won by 30.
We liked it so much that we went back the next week.
I was hooked for life. Fifty years later, college football has become a huge part of my professional life. The journey started in part because of Therese. And my sisters Mary and Annie and brothers Jim and Steve. Mom went along, too.
Therese introduced me to college football in 1970. I was 9 and interested mostly in running around the neighborhood and watching cartoons.
One Saturday afternoon, she was listening to the radio in our living room.
She patiently explained to me what it was and I was soon in the same spot every week, listening. Or playing football in the yard with the radio blaring. Joyful.
