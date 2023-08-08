Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
Greetings from "Can't Wait For Saturday," your morning morsel of college football, courtesy of longtime Illini beat writer, AP Top 25 voter and Heisman state rep Bob Asmusssen. He'll give you his views each day on the game he loves.
***
A week ahead of The Associated Press releasing its preseason Top 25, the American Football Coaches Association unveiled its initial poll Monday.
No surprise, the panel of coaches went with two-time defending champion Georgia. A minor upset, the Bulldogs weren't unanimous. Alabama received four first-place votes and Ohio State got one.
That still means 61 of the 66 FBS coaches see Georgia as the team to beat. I agree. When the AP ballot is released next Monday, one of the 1s for Georgia is from me. I didn't consider anyone else.
My guess is the media panel will be a bit more kind to the Big Ten than the coaches. who left Iowa out of the Top 25. Three Big Ten teams are in the Top 10: Michigan (2), Ohio State (4) and Penn State (7). The only other ranked Big Ten school is No. 21 Wisconsin.
Iowa, Minnesota, Maryland and Illinois are among the team's receiving votes.
The Illini got seven points and they didn't come from Bret Bielema. He isn't on the panel.
The poll:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (61) 15-0 1643 1
2. Michigan 13-1 1510 3
3. Alabama (4) 11-2 1489 5
4. Ohio State (1) 11-2 1485 4
5. LSU 10-4 1294 15
6. Southern California 11-3 1228 13
7. Penn State 11-2 1181 7
8. Florida State 10-3 1145 10
9. Clemson 11-3 1078 12
10. Tennessee 11-2 991 6
11. Washington 11-2 941 8
12. Texas 8-5 848 25
13. Notre Dame 9-4 841 18
14. Utah 10-4 839 11
15. Oregon 10-3 820 16
16. TCU 13-2 655 2
17. Kansas State 10-4 440 14
18. Oregon State 10-3 365 17
19. Oklahoma 6-7 320 NR
20. North Carolina 9-5 315 NR
21. Wisconsin 7-6 309 NR
22. Mississippi 8-5 303 NR
23. Tulane 12-2 225 9
24. Texas Tech 8-5 200 NR
25. Texas A&M 5-7 196 NR
Dropped Out: No. 19 Mississippi State (9-4); No. 20 Troy (12-2); No. 21 UCLA (9-4); No. 22 Pittsburgh (9-4); No. 23 South Carolina (8-5); No. 24 Fresno State (10-4).
Others Receiving Votes: Iowa (8-5) 169; South Carolina (8-5) 89; Florida (6-7) 63; Texas-San Antonio (11-3) 59; Pittsburgh (9-4) 52; UCLA (9-4) 42; Kentucky (7-6) 34; Baylor (6-7) 28; Troy (12-2) 25; Arkansas (7-6) 20; Fresno State (10-4) 19; North Carolina State (8-5) 19; Auburn (5-7) 18; Boise State (10-4) 18; Miami (Fla.) (5-7) 16; Minnesota (9-4) 16; Mississippi State (9-4) 13; Oklahoma State (7-6) 12; Missouri (6-7) 11; Maryland (8-5) 10; SMU (7-6) 8; South Alabama (10-3) 8; Illinois (8-5) 7; Air Force (10-3) 6; Wake Forest (8-5) 6; Toledo (9-5) 5; Washington State (7-6) 4; Houston (8-5) 3; Arizona (5-7) 2; Brigham Young (8-5) 2; Duke (9-4) 2; James Madison (8-3) 1; Kansas (6-7) 1; Memphis (7-6) 1.