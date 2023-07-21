CHAMPAIGN — Keith Randolph Jr. had zero expectations about what name, image and likeness would mean for him.
The legislation allowing athletes to capitalize off NIL passed in the summer after Randolph’s sophomore year at Illinois. At that point, the 6-foot-5, 305-pound defensive tackle for the Illini had amassed just 15 tackles in nine games across two seasons.
“I was like, ‘Man, nobody is going to want to do anything with me,’” Randolph said was his thought at the time.
Fast forward two years, and Randolph has become one of the faces of the Illinois football program and, along with fellow defensive tackle Johnny Newton, is reaping the NIL benefits.
Newton and Randolph were dubbed the “Law Firm” by Illinois coach Bret Bielema. That led to an NIL deal with Harrington Law in Champaign. The Illini duo and Harrington Law teamed up for a charity lemonade stand on Thursday, with all donations going toward The Salvation Army’s school supply drive.
The way that particular NIL deal has been implemented is not what Newton expected.
“I thought we were just going to do a commercial for them and call it a day,” Newton said. “I’m happy it’s going the direction it has been because what we’re doing now is for a bigger cause. It’s really dope, honestly, giving back to the community and knowing the donations are going to The Salvation Army. It means a lot to me.”
The Salvation Army volunteers who were handing out cups of lemonade Thursday afternoon at the corner of Randolph and John streets in Champaign were all wearing “Law Firm” T-shirts. New versions are coming for the 2023 Illinois football season.
Newton called them “limited edition.” Limited enough that the first printing last year ran out before his family could get any.
The way Newton and Randolph have utilized NIL is the way Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry envisioned that change to college athletics.
“Seriously,” Henry said. “Players who have put in the work. Players who have proven themselves. Now they’re just reaping the benefits of the work they already put in. They’re exquisite young men. They’re phenomenal football players. Now they can pour back into the community.
“This is how I envisioned it. Where it’s going someplace now I don’t know what’s going on, but the way these young men are being utilized with NIL is awesome. It’s great for our program, awesome for our community and awesome for them and their families. They’re enjoying it as they should, and it’s really a testament to the work they put in. They weren’t just handed this. They earned it. We’re really excited for them.”
Newton and Randolph will represent Illinois — as will wide receiver Isaiah Williams — at Big Ten media days next week in Indianapolis. While Williams participated last year, it will be the first opportunity for the “Law Firm” to speak for the program at that level.
“I still can’t believe I’m going to media day,” Randolph said. “Being out here with my guy, Johnny, to see how far we’ve come and the strides we’ve taken, nobody knows the work we’ve put in behind closed doors to get here. I remember coming in as a freshman like it was yesterday. To have the privilege to do things like this and give back to the community and be considered one of the faces of this great university and great football team is just a blessing from God.”
NIL opportunities helped get Newton and Randolph back to Illinois for another season. So did the chance to improve their NFL draft stock and prove, as both said, that they’re the top defensive tackles in the country.
“The film, the stats, those don’t lie,” Newton said. “I honestly feel like we’re the best 1-2 punch out there.”