CHAMPAIGN — You can probably find copies of Lou Henson’s book “Winning at Illinois” scattered across eastern Europe. How they got there is quite the story.
Henson took the Illinois men’s basketball team on a foreign tour in 1992 to Russia, Lithuania and Latvia. The tradition for international games like that at the time was for the teams to swap small mementos or gifts. Usually a pin, a small flag or a T-shirt.
This trip? The Illini’s opponents were getting a copy of “Winning at Illinois.”
“Coach must have ordered a lot of books, because for this trip he decided that for part of our gift exchange, he was going to give out books instead of a T-shirt,” former Illinois athletic trainer Rod Cardinal said. “So we loaded up 10 to 12 cases of books, and they flew with us on this trip. We traveled by airplane, bus and train, and these books traveled right along with us. At every stop, the managers and I unloaded and reloaded these books.”
The reaction to the book exchange was certainly interesting. Cardinal handed out the books to the Illinois players and coaches, who swapped them with their opponents.
“As the other team players received their book, they would look at each other and mumble something,” Cardinal said. “Their expressions were priceless. I think they really wanted a T-shirt. We did not think about this until later, but we didn’t know if they could even read English.”
No leftover books from the 10-12 cases Cardinal and the Illinois managers schlepped across Europe made it back to Champaign. By design.
“We undoubtedly overpacked on the books, and I think coach was expecting us to bring back whatever was left over,” Cardinal said. “But the managers and I were darned if that was going to happen. We started to leave copies of the book at the hotel front desk, the concierge desk, with the housekeepers, custodians, locker room attendants and I am sure a few other places.
“There still may be some books lying around some hotel storage space in Lithuania. And when we got back, I told Coach how much everyone enjoyed getting a copy of his book and that we had packed just the right number and had used them all up. He just smiled and said, ‘Yeah, I know.’”
Cardinal spent 21 years working with Henson at Illinois. That accounted for nearly half of the athletic trainer-turned-coordinator of special projects’ 46-year career with the Illini before his retirement in May 2019. Those 21 years left Cardinal with plenty of stories to tell.
One common theme Cardinal witnessed was Henson’s usage of parables to make a basketball point. Cardinal clearly remembers Henson stopping a practice with the team struggling to run its plays.
“Timing is so important in this game,” Cardinal recalls Henson saying. “If you were a farmer and had a product to sell and you had to be in Chicago by a certain time to sell your product or it would spoil and you would not make any money, you would have to anticipate your timing to get there just at the right time. Basketball is the same thing. You have to anticipate your timing or you make a mess of everything. Now run the play again and do it right.”