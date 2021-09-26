CHAMPAIGN — Fellow tennis players need not ask Centennial sophomore Sandhya Subbiah why she always wears a St. Louis Blues hat when she’s on the court. She took the hockey-themed cap from brother Krishna and dons it during matches because “it fits on my head.”
“It doesn’t fall off while I play. And it is navy blue in color, which is one of our school colors, so it all works out,” Sandhya Subbiah said. “One girl, she and would hit together and she saw me wearing the hat. And she’s like, ‘You know I hate the St. Louis Blues?’ And I’m like, ‘I know nothing about hockey.’”
But Subbiah knows plenty about tennis.
Namely how to succeed in it.
She’s doing just that for coach Teri Scaggs’ Centennial team, serving as its No. 1 singles player for the second consecutive season and forming one half of the Chargers’ No. 1 doubles tandem with sophomore Anna Park.
“She’s got a lot of stuff to her game,” Scaggs said. “But she seems to be pretty carefree when she’s playing. She just goes out and plays.”
The approach didn’t quite pay off against St. Thomas More junior Maddy Swisher, the two-time defending News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year, as Subbiah dropped a 6-0, 6-2 singles decision to Swisher this past Monday. But Subbiah finished 9-9 at No. 1 singles as a freshman, and she’s helped Centennial to team victories over Mahomet-Seymour, Urbana and St. Joseph-Ogden this season.
“I did win matches and I did lose matches, but overall I think I played my best and that’s important,” Subbiah said when addressing her first prep season. “I don’t really consider myself as a leader because everyone just does what they do no matter what.”
On the topic of approaching tennis in a carefree fashion, Subbiah said she becomes frustrated with her play at times but typically doesn’t give in to annoyance.
“It’s just important to remember it’s just a game and that it’s OK to have bad days,” Subbiah said, “because everyone has them and you’re here to have fun.”
Subbiah’s relaxed nature extends to goal-setting, as well. She said she hasn’t put much thought into qualifying for state, either in singles or doubles. In fact, she listed one of the Chargers’ primary team goals as having a bonding day in which she and the other players all can hang out off the court and get to know one another better.
“It’s just different,” Scaggs said. “She’s a number one and she’s a good player, but tennis isn’t her whole life.”
Tennis almost wasn’t part of Subbiah’s life at all.
Yes, she could’ve watched sibling Krishna compete regardless of whether or not she herself ever grabbed a racket. Krishna was a two-time Class 1A state doubles qualifier at Uni High before graduating in 2019.
But Sandhya Subbiah initially wasn’t interested in playing tennis.
“I used to take ballet,” Subbiah said, “and I was very focused on that and thinking I would become a ballerina.”
Subbiah was encouraged by mother, Sathya, and grandfather, Sathyavan, to give tennis a shot.
“My grandpa really wanted me to try it. At first I resisted very much,” Sandhya Subbiah said. “But eventually, starting to play more tennis, I realized it’s a sport you can play all your life and ballet is something you can only do when you’re really young.”
Perhaps unsurprisingly considering both sports involve plenty of athleticism, Subbiah sees crossover between tennis and ballet.
“Physically you need to use your whole body, and I still struggle with that,” Subbiah said. “You shouldn’t be all tightened up, which I still struggle with, and ballet is all about gracefulness, so the two connect in a way.”
Subbiah started committing to tennis around age 9 or 10. She’d hit plenty with Krishna, though the training sessions mostly were quiet with a few pointers from Krishna to Sandhya here and there.
“Krishna would tell me stuff, and I would try to apply it as best as I could,” Sandhya Subbiah said. “If I would still do it wrong he’d tell me again and sometimes yell at me. But most of the time he was nice about it.”
Champaign Park District tournaments followed. Subbiah didn’t connect immediately with many tennis players her own age, though. She’d tell fellow attendees of Champaign’s Next Generation middle school about her sport of choice, but she said they were more interested in volleyball, basketball and archery.
That all changed when she entered Centennial High. Although she very nearly missed her chance to join Scaggs’ squad.
“I had no idea that tryouts had started until about a week later,” Subbiah said. “I didn’t think there was going to be tennis because of (COVID-19). So I emailed Teri, came there a week later and she told me to hit with all these players.”
That included then-junior Aviv Sagiv and then-senior Leah Luchinski, who wound up in the Chargers’ Nos. 2 and 3 singles roles, respectively. Sagiv also was Subbiah’s No. 1 doubles partner, but Sagiv is serving only as a team manager this season because of a wrist injury.
“We would play a game to six ... and then whoever won, they would move up the ranks,” Subbiah said. “Eventually I was beating everyone, so (Scaggs) knew I was the best player. ... I was just going there to have fun, and I was just happy there was a season. I thought there wouldn’t be.”
Scaggs highlighted Subbiah’s ground strokes, presence at the net, volleying and ability to keep the ball between the court lines as key reasons for her triumphs. And there’s also that carefree element of Subbiah’s game.
“She’s not afraid of what the opponent’s giving to her,” Scaggs said. “She just goes out and plays the game.”
Subbiah said she experienced improvement in her serving and forehand while practicing and competing in independent tournaments during the offseason.
Receiving matchups with the likes of STM’s Swisher and Danville junior No. 1 player Lexi Ellis also is key to Subbiah’s development, according to Scaggs.
“I learned to not struggle with (Swisher’s) pace,” Subbiah said. “I’ve also learned to have control over the ball, because I did make some silly mistakes during that match.”
“She needs to see what’s out there that is maybe a little stronger than her,” Scaggs added, “to see what she needs to do to get to that level.”
Subbiah and her teammates last season were pressed into a Class 2A sectional, in which they ranked fourth in team scoring behind the likes of Moline, Normal Community and Danville.
The Chargers have been classified as a Class 1A postseason participant this fall — but so too have fellow local powers Danville and STM.
What this means for Subbiah’s state aspirations remains to be seen. Especially for Subbiah, who is more worried about the regular season and her schoolwork right now.
“I’m just there to kind of have fun and finish it off,” Subbiah said, “... and enjoy it while it lasts.”
Scaggs is putting a bit more thought into Subbiah’s upcoming future.
“We need to make that decision of whether she’ll play singles or doubles, and once we make that decision we’ll try to get her pushed forward and excel at that particular level,” Scaggs said. “But I think for sure she’s got the potential to go to state. ... We hope whatever we put her in, singles or doubles, that it will be this year for her because she is the best player on the team.”