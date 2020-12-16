CHAMPAIGN — Owen Carney Jr., Jake Hansen and Roderick Perry III all netted All-Big Ten defense honors on Wednesday, one day after a quintet of Illini did the same on offense.
Carney was a consensus All-Big Ten second-teamer by media and coaches, while Hansen earned second-team status from the media and third-team recognition from the coaches. Perry was an honorable-mention selection.
This was the first such honor for both Carney and Perry, while Hansen moved up from the honorable mention section the previous year.
Carney started all seven of Illinois' games at defensive end leading into Saturday's 4:30 p.m. matchup between the Illini (2-5) and Penn State (3-5). Carney rated third in the league in sacks with five and 10th in tackles for loss with seven, also contributing 25 total tackles, a forced fumble and two quarterback hits.
Hansen started all seven games at linebacker and leads the team in tackles (59) and tackles for loss (7 1/2) while also tying for the team lead in interceptions, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries and pass breakups with two apiece. He's tied for third in Illinois history with 10 career forced fumbles.
Perry, an offseason transfer from South Carolina State, had started in every game prior to missing last Saturday's loss at Northwestern. He's collected 17 tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss, two sacks and a pass breakup on the year.
Kendrick Green (consensus first-team guard), Chase Brown (third-team/honorable-mention running back), Mike Epstein (honorable-mention running back), Doug Kramer (honorable-mention center) and Vederian Lowe (honorable-mention tackle) all made the All-Big Ten offense list for Illinois.