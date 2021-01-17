CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' top defensive lineman from the 2020 season is reversing course — a piece of good news for coach Bret Bielema's first team.
Defensive end Owen Carney Jr. on Sunday announced he's returning to the Illini for the 2021 campaign, 18 days after revealing he'd entered the transfer portal.
Carney published an image via his Twitter account, featuring a picture of him and the words "I'm back." The tweet also included the hashtag #famILLy, which Bielema frequently uses as well.
Carney earned consensus All-Big Ten second team status in his senior year with Illinois, amassing 28 tackles, seven tackles for loss, a team-best five sacks and one forced fumble. Those five sacks ranked third in the Big Ten, and the tackles, tackles for loss and sack totals all were career-highs for Carney.
Carney played in at least 10 games during each of his first three Illini seasons and 43 overall, including all eight this past season. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound native of Miami amassed 70 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 91/2 sacks during his Illini career.
Carney's decision comes after fellow senior defensive linemen Jamal Woods and Isaiah Gay announced their Illinois returns earlier this month. Roderick Perry II and Marc Mondesir are the only senior defensive linemen who have yet to announce their intentions for the 2021 season.