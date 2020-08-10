CHAMPAIGN — Kaleb Carter is Centennial’s new athletic director, with the Unit 4 School Board on Monday evening unanimously approving his appointment at its regular August meeting.
Ken Kleber, Unit 4 director of human resources, said at the meeting that Carter was chosen from an initial field of five candidates.
“Mr. Carter has demonstrated the ability to build effective relationships with students and staff,” Kleber said. “These skills will serve the district well as he shifts to his new role.”
Carter replaces Tony Millard, who took over as Oswego East’s AD at the beginning of July. Millard had been the Chargers’ AD and an assistant principal since the 2015-16 school year, both roles Carter now will hold.
Carter has been an assistant principal and the summer school principal at Centennial since August 2018 after being the school’s dean for two academic years. He first started working with Unit 4 in 2012 as a junior high physical education and health teacher.
The school board, according to a meeting agenda, planned to determine its AD during a July 13 regular meeting, but no announcement occurred. That meeting was followed later in the same evening by a Unit 4 press release announcing the board’s approval of four appointments.
One of them was Bradley Nichols, whom the email listed as Centennial’s new AD. Nichols’ name was not mentioned during the aforementioned board meeting, and the same evening, Unit 4 director of communications David Brauer distributed a correction that announced just three appointments — Nichols not among them.
A July 16 special board meeting, according to a meeting agenda, also was supposed to include the announcement of a new AD, but that meeting was canceled.