CHAMPAIGN — Kaleb Carter isn’t sure how many Black athletic directors have worked at a Big 12 Conference institution during the high school sports league’s history.
“I tried to look that stuff up,” Carter said. “I didn’t know.”
After the decision made at this past Monday’s Unit 4 School Board meeting, Carter adds his name to the list of Big 12 athletic directors. Carter was unanimously approved as Centennial’s next AD at the board’s regular August meeting, the latest role for the 33-year-old Rochester graduate since joining Unit 4 in 2012 as a junior high physical education and health teacher.
“The timing is right,” Carter said. “With everything going on (with race relations protests), I think it’s the perfect time. ... I also do feel like I carry this for African-Americans as well, and that’s something I’m proud of and that I do want to represent.”
Carter replaces Tony Millard, who left the job to become Oswego East’s AD beginning in July.
Carter most recently was an assistant principal and summer school principal at Centennial, previously serving as the school’s dean for two academic years as well. The Eastern Illinois graduate, who received his master’s at Illinois, is well-versed in C-U. He attended Thomas Paine Elementary School, Westview Elementary School and Franklin Middle School before his family relocated to Rochester prior to Carter entering high school.
Carter additionally has served on football coaching staffs at Charleston, Peoria Heights and Champaign Central, at one point working under current Mahomet-Seymour coach Jon Adkins.
“Truth be told, I love sports,” Carter said. “Athletics plays a huge role in your experiences in high school, whether you’re on the field or on the sideline or in the stands. I think it builds a culture with the building, with the community, and seeing where we were and the history of Centennial, I just wanted to put my name in the hat.”
Carter was chosen from an initial field of five applicants, Unit 4 director of human resources Ken Kleber said during Monday’s board meeting. That group was narrowed down to two individuals, though Kleber did not name the other.
The school board, according to a meeting agenda, planned to determine its AD during a July 13 regular meeting, but no announcement occurred. That meeting was followed later in the same evening by a Unit 4 press release announcing the board’s approval of four appointments.
One of them was Bradley Nichols, an Iowa middle school principal and athletic director whom the email listed as Centennial’s new AD. Nichols’ name was not mentioned during the July 13 board meeting, and Unit 4 director of communications David Brauer on the same evening distributed a correction that announced just three appointments — Nichols not among them.
A July 16 special board meeting, according to a meeting agenda, also was supposed to include the announcement of a new AD, but that meeting was canceled.
Kleber did not respond to a request for comment on why the AD search played out in this fashion.
Carter described the interview process as “fun,” though he added that being associated with Centennial for several years prior to applying made the situation a bit more challenging.
“I interviewed for the Central AD job a couple years back, so I was familiar with where I thought the interview would go,” said Carter, referencing the role that Jane Stillman was selected for in 2018. “It wasn’t more than I thought, but it was super intense. ... It’s a little different when you know the group that’s interviewing you. It’s almost harder in that sense.”
Carter cited Stillman, Millard, former Central AD John Woods, current Mahomet-Seymour AD Matt Hensley and Orlando Thomas, Unit 4 Schools’ director of achievement and pupil services, as significant sources of knowledge in preparing him for his first AD job.
Any nerves that Carter might have about taking the position are overshadowed by his desire to make change in Centennial athletics.
“I’ve never in my life felt like something was more for me than this role as athletic director,” Carter said. “I’m excited to get Centennial to the top. I’m really excited to see where our program goes. ... There’s no reason why we can’t dominate the Big 12 and look to dominate the state as we move forward.”
Carter’s first mission is to increase athletic participation among the Chargers’ student body, and he also said he wants to better connect Centennial alumni to their prep sports roots.
“Rochester’s won eight state titles (in football). I have a lot of pride in that. I was one of those people that helped build that program,” Carter said. “When I hear the name Rochester, it brings a smile to my face. When I hear the name Centennial, it brings a smile to my face. But I want to see why that may not be the case for everyone.
“I want to get the community out. I want to build these events up. I want to get butts in the stands ... and my goal is I want to try and find a way to unite our building with this community, with these kids, with these parents, with these alums. I want it to be just one big party.”