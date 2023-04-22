CHAMPAIGN — Kaleb Carter wants to be a high school athletic director. Strictly.
He currently is one at Centennial, nearing the conclusion of his third school year in that role with the Chargers.
But his job title with Unit 4 Schools is not that simple.
“In Unit 4, where it’s athletics and assistant principal responsibilities ... I was just looking for one hat,” Carter said. “I don’t think people realize how much work athletic directors do (within Unit 4). Being assistant principals, too, we’ve got to be here the same hours every morning and our (AD duties) don’t start until 4 in the afternoon.”
So Carter began shopping himself around. And he found a match with South Elgin High School, for which he’ll become the AD at the start of July. His time with Centennial ends on June 30.
“It’s an opportunity at a big school — 3,000 plus kids,” Carter said. “And one job, and the job’s just all athletics, which is what I love.
“I’m excited for that. But I still bleed blue now. If it ain’t blue, it ain’t true. That’s my tagline. I’m sticking with it.”
Carter was approved for the Centennial athletic director position in August 2020 and replaced Tony Millard, who took the athletic director job at Oswego East High School — about 45 minutes south of South Elgin.
Carter joins Millard and former Champaign Central athletic director John Woods as recent Unit 4 athletic directors who resigned to accept an athletic-director gig at a larger school up north. Woods stepped away from the Maroons in 2018 to become Libertyville’s athletic director.
“I’ve also learned so much, and I’ll be better in the future because of the amount of hats you’ve got to wear here,” Carter said. “I’m a well-rounded administrator. There’s not much about the running of a school that I don’t know.”
Carter joined the Unit 4 ranks in 2012 as a junior high physical education and health teacher. He’s an Eastern Illinois graduate with a master’s degree from Illinois, and he attended Thomas Paine Elementary School, Westview Elementary School and Franklin Middle School in his younger years growing up in Champaign-Urbana.
“I truly believe this is one of the best jobs you can get,” Carter said of the Chargers’ athletic-director role. “The district has been 1,000 percent behind supporting athletics since Dr. (Sheila) Boozer came here, and it shows in things that are happening.”
Centennial has experienced success in multiple sports during Carter’s tenure.
The football team recovered from an 0-9 campaign in 2019 to qualify for the 2021 and 2022 Class 6A playoffs, winning one playoff game in 2021.
The boys’ tennis team placed second in the 2021 Class 1A state tournament and seventh in the 2022 version. Max Braun was the 2021 1A singles state champion, earning News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year that season and sharing the honor with brother James Braun in 2022.
The boys’ basketball team won a 2022 Class 3A regional championship. The girls’ swimming program captured a 2020 sectional crown. The boys’ track and field squad tied for fifth place in last season’s Class 3A state meet, led by a state-champion long jump effort from N-G All-Area Athlete of the Year Kemoni McCullough.
Aaron Hendron earned N-G All-Area boys’ cross-country Runner of the Year status earlier this school year, while Jack Barnhart garnered two state wrestling medals at 220 pounds in Class 2A during the previous two seasons.
On top of all that, Centennial hosted the Illinois National Archery in Schools Program state tournament for the first time earlier this school year.
“I love seeing the growth that’s been made within the athletic program,” Carter said. “Seeing all the transformation through construction through the (voters’) referendum, I feel like we’ve got some of the best facilities in the state. Having my thumbprint in that means a lot because I’ve seen the kids benefit from it.”
Carter said he’s proud of what the Chargers have accomplished in athletics during his three-year tenure.
“To see us showing the community how great of a place this is and how special we are with our kids, we’ve got some of the best kids,” Carter said. “I get emotional just thinking about leaving these kids. I love these kids.”