CHAMPAIGN — Mateo Casillas and Nick Nosler both wrestle at 195 pounds. They’re both high school seniors. They both compete out of Champaign County and play defensive lineman on the football field.
They’re both heading to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville later this year to start college athletic careers — Casillas in baseball, Nosler in wrestling.
That’s where the similarities end between Mahomet-Seymour’s Casillas and Unity’s Nosler.
Well, there is another label they share as of Saturday evening.
IHSA state champion.
Casillas defeated Rock Island junior Andrew Marquez by a 5-2 decision in the Class 2A 195 title match at State Farm Center on Saturday night. At nearly the same time on a nearby mat, Nosler defeated St. Thomas More junior Brody Cuppernell via an 11-3 major decision in the 1A 195 state championship bout.
“It means the world. I’ve had this goal, I think, probably for my whole life,” Casillas said. “Just to finally be able to say that I have it and I finally completed it is a dream come true.”
“I had to act like I was there before and just wrestle like any other match I was wrestling,” Nosler said. “It’s pretty great because I finally gave (Coach Logan) Patton his first state champion. ... I was able to finally do it.”
In case those two thoughts didn’t make it clear enough, Casillas and Nosler operate on opposite sides of the the emotional range typically associated with winning a state championship.
For more evidence, look to their immediate reactions upon the clock striking all zeroes in their respective title matches.
Casillas (52-1) threw his hands upward and looked toward the sky — in this case, the underside of State Farm Center’s massive overhead video board.
He flexed his right arm as he had his left hand raised in victory, following a handshake with Marquez (41-6), then used his right pointer finger to recognize various Bulldogs supporters throughout the crowd.
“It absolutely was everything I hoped it would be, and so much more,” said Casillas, M-S wrestling’s first state champion since Andrew Brewer in 2009. “Just to have them there cheering me on, that’s a huge thing. I’m lost for words right now.”
Nosler (52-2) ended his match largely in the same way he’d concluded the previous three throughout this tournament.
He voluntarily discontinued his top position on Cuppernell with two seconds remaining, removed the two red scorekeeping straps attached to his legs just above his shoes, shook Cuppernell’s hand, had his own right hand raised in victory and departed the mat with no additional fanfare.
“Patton said you don’t feel it until tomorrow, so nothing really much,” Nosler said of what was going through his head in that moment. “It kind of just feels great because last year’s loss (in the 1A 195 final), this year’s win, it all just was coming together before I go off to college.”
Just as Casillas ended his wrestling program’s extended state-champion drought, Nosler dusted off an even lengthier one for Unity. He’s the first Rocket to garner this honor since Juan Molina did so in 1991. When asked if he realized the sort of history he’d made, Nosler provided a succinct “I do” in response.
“We talked about it. There’s no celebrations. Give him a hug, tell him I love him, I’m proud of all the work he’s done,” Patton said. “We’re sitting front-row already betting matches. ‘Hey, who you got this next match?’ He just loves wrestling.
“Nick didn’t make it out of regionals as a freshman. ... (Younger team members) can learn from this and say, ‘Hey, if I put the work in like Nick did, good things can happen.’”
M-S coach Rob Ledin, meanwhile, couldn’t hold back tears as he discussed not only Casillas, but also the 12 other seniors dotting this season’s roster for the Bulldogs.
“That was a good, great win,” Ledin said. “It’s been a while since Andrew Brewer, so it was time. Glad to replace that banner with a new one with a new name on it.”
The wrestling rooms at both M-S and Unity contain a wall of fame, highlighting numerous individual and team accomplishments throughout the years.
Among the achievements recognized is state championships.
Casillas has spoken repeatedly about wanting to get his name placed on that part of the wall. He’s hoping that renovation can be completed in short order.
“Shoot, I hope it’s when we get back,” Casillas said with a smile. “But I know it takes time.”
“We’ll do our best,” a laughing Ledin countered. “I’ve got a guy, but we’ll see how quickly he can get it.”
“I’ve been looking at that board since freshman year,” Casillas continued. “Just to know that I’m finally on that first-place wall ... with a great group of absolute legends in the Mahomet program is bittersweet.”
STM’s Cuppernell (42-6) was measured but clearly disappointed when speaking about Saturday’s loss to Nosler. It’s the fourth time he’s come up short versus Nosler this season.
“I really wish I could’ve won,” Cuppernell said, “but I made the finals. Still got next year. Hopefully I can come back and win it.”
Cuppernell now holds the best-ever state wrestling tournament finish in Sabers history, and only the fourth medal overall along with those of Nathan Santhanam (fourth places in 2009 and 2010) and J.D. Sexton (sixth place in 2020).
“I’ve wrestled (Nosler) for so long that I knew what he was going to do. He just bested me,” Cuppernell said. “I wish I could’ve won.”
Oakwood/Salt Fork senior Reef Pacot also secured a state runner-up finish on Saturday, contesting a thrilling 1A 145 state championship match with Illini Bluffs senior Paul Ishikawa.
The two traded escapes through three regulation periods. But it was Ishikawa (51-0) who recorded a two-point takedown with 22 seconds remaining in overtime and earned a 3-1 sudden-victory win against Pacot (47-3).
“We’ve wrestled against each other. We’ve wrestled on the same teams as each other,” Pacot said. “He has got such a weird style that I’ve got to wrestle against. It’s only him. And you’ve just got to feel it out and wrestle your match.”
All six minutes of regulation almost came off as a large feeling-out process between the two, an assessment Pacot nodded in agreement with.
Pacot took a low shot midway through overtime, and Ishikawa countered by going for Pacot’s head. The Salt Fork student wound up seated on his butt, and Ishikawa rolled through from underneath to take Pacot’s back for two points.
Pacot is the fifth state runner-up in Comets history, and the first since Mason Ajster placed second at 1A 160 in 2019. Back when Salt Fork predecessor Catlin High had its own wrestling program, no one ever finished better than third place at state (Scott Benjamin at Class A 130 in 1994).
“I wanted that number one, but next-best thing, I guess,” Pacot said. “No one else has gotten second, I think, at Salt Fork. ... I’m excited.”