Illinois men’s basketball has targeted nearly a dozen in-state prospects in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes.
Beat writer Scott Richey takes a look at how they’re faring and where they’re headed come holiday tournament season:
Morez Johnson Jr. and Co., St. RitaThe Illinois coaching staff has already been out in force to watch the Mustangs play given Johnson (left) is committed and the Illini are recruiting fellow juniors James Brown, Nojus Indrusaitis and sophomore Melvin Bell. St. Rita is 5-3 on the season and heads into Friday’s game at DePaul Prep off a big win against St. Laurence. Johnson had 24 points against the Vikings, Indrusaitis scored 16 points and Brown had 10 points and 12 rebounds in the 70-41 victory on Tuesday night. The holiday season will have the Mustangs playing Indianapolis Cathedral on Dec. 23 before playing in the 61st Proviso West Holiday Tournament from Dec. 26-29.
Carlos Harris III Curie Class of 2024
Harris and the Condors are off to a 7-3 start with losses to Brother Rice and St. Louis powerhouse Vashon in the Chicago Elite Classic before last Saturday’s loss at the Team Rose Shootout to Chicago Mt. Carmel. While Curie is 3-0 in CPL Red South action, the most recent loss to the Caravan reportedly had veteran Curie coach Mike Oliver questioning his team’s toughness and leadership. The Condors play Friday night against Oswego East in the Chicagoland Coaches United Invitational and then have a shot to secure some marquee wins at the 91st Pontiac Holiday Tournament Dec. 28-30.
Jeremiah Fears Joliet West Class of 2025
Joliet West already has a pair of notable wins in its 7-2 start with Fears playing with older brother and Michigan State recruit Jeremy Fears for the first time. The Tigers beat tradition-rich Cardinal Ritter out of the St. Louis area and St. Rita at the Tournament of Champions in Washington — overcoming a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit against St. Rita. Fears had 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals against St. Rita and put up 17 points in Joliet West’s close loss to Kenwood in the Chicago Elite Classic. The Tigers are in the Pontiac Holiday Tournament field and are among the tournament contenders.
Antonio Munoz Whitney Young Class of 2025
The Dolphins’ intense scheduled continued late Thursday against Fayetteville Christian (Ark.) at Hoop Hall South in Bentonville, Ark., with games to follow Friday and Saturday. Whitney Young might have taken three losses into Hoop Hall South action, but they were by a combined four points. Munoz is playing a bigger role than he did as a freshman on last year’s team that finished second at the Class 4A state tournament, and he’ll have more opportunities to prove himself against tough competition soon. Young plays Simeon on Dec. 23 and is in the Proviso West Holiday Tournament field.
Phoenix Gill St. Ignatius Class of 2025
Gill, the oldest son of former Illinois star Kendall Gill, has already taken on a significant role for St. Ignatius after appearing sparingly as a freshman during the Wolfpack’s run to the Class 3A state tournament last season in Champaign. St. Ignatius is 7-1, with its lone loss to a young, but potentially loaded Gonzaga (D.C.) team at the Chicago Elite Classic. Gill recently put up 16 points in the Wolfpack’s 69-60 win against Riverside-Brookfield at the Team Rose Shootout, and he’ll play a key role for St. Ignatius at the 32-team Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York from Dec. 26-30.