Jerry Hester bridged the Lou Henson and Lon Kruger eras at Illinois, was part of a Big Ten championship team in his final season and played in three NCAA tournaments. Now the former Illini and radio analyst for the Illini Sports Network runs the Hester Insurance Group, LLC, but still keeps tabs on Illinois:
What did you see from the Illini last season?
I think you obviously saw a lot of good — even early. You look at the game against Gonzaga and how well they played against them. Bright moments. But in a situation where you have a lot of young players and a lot of new players, it’s somewhat difficult to find that full 40 minutes. The thing you appreciated is they continued to fight. They could have broke long before the end of the season, and they didn’t. And they got some pretty signature wins. I think that kind of summed up how they played the entire year. They continued to fight even though it didn’t translate to the wins and losses.
What’s your outlook on the 2019-20 season?
I think there should be a lot of growth. You start with one of your most veteran players in a junior in Trent Frazier with all the minutes he played. Continue to build on leadership with a player like him and Ayo (Dosunmu) and Giorgi (Bezhanishvili). Continue to develop and not be satisfied. There’s good and bad about having a lot of buzz when everybody around the city starts to pat you on the back. I’m sure Coach (Brad) Underwood and the staff have told them, “You can be excited, but you have to make it happen.”
Would you have liked a trip with your Illinois team like these Illini are taking to Italy?
That would have been phenomenal. I had the opportunity later once I became a professional basketball player (six years in Poland, Israel, England, and Serbia) and even in college when I played for the World University Team when we went to Sicily and won the gold medal. That experience, without being cliché, it’s priceless. It’s probably a little different now than even when I was there because the world is so small now. You didn’t see a lot of McDonald’s and Starbucks internationally. We learned a lot about the culture, and hopefully they have a chance to do that while they’re over there. Individually, just the growth and what they’ll be able to experience as human beings should be phenomenal.
How big a loss is Howard Nathan’s death?
We played together. I knew Howard very well. Howard was everything. He is the best player to ever come out of Peoria. I think that’s hands down. I was fortunate to be on a couple of his teams. He was two years ahead of me, but had known him since I was in fourth or fifth grade. It’s definitely a heavy heart for Peoria. He created a legacy for us. Howard put Peoria on the map — not just locally, but nationally. He made all of us believe that we could dream bigger.