With so much attention focused on the No. 2 Illinois men’s basketball team, it’s easy to forget a variety of other Illini sports are currently ongoing. Here’s a rundown of the 10 other sports currently representing the orange and blue, courtesy Sports Editor Matt Daniels:
Baseball
What’s happened: The Illini are in Ann Arbor, Mich., this weekend for their third road trip this season, set to play twice against Michigan and twice against Michigan State. A rugged first weekend in Greenville, S.C., saw Illinois go 1-3 against Ohio State before winning a four-game series at Minnesota last weekend by picking up three wins against the Gophers. Catcher Jacob Campbell has shown some pop in his bat in limited playing time with a .615 average, two home runs and six RBI in only five games heading into the Michigan series. Andrew Hoffmann
- (1.42 earned run average, 17 strikeouts) is the early front-runner for ace of the pitching staff and the bullpen has been steady, but not great yet.
What’s ahead: A whole lot of Big Ten games. Even some at Illinois Field in Champaign, too. The Illini are slated to have their home opener at 4 p.m. on March 26 against Northwestern, the first of a three-game series against the Wildcats. More consistent at-bats from veterans like right fielder Cam McDonald (.270 average, team-high eight RBI) and shortstop Branden Comia
- (.115, three RBI) would go a long way towards helping Illinois reach the NCAA tournament again and moving up the Big Ten standings, especially since there is no Big Ten tournament scheduled this season.
What they’re saying:
- “We saw improvement from the first to second week. We need to grow in the area of keeping our composure in tight and meaningful situations. We will continue to work hard and push to improve on a daily basis.”
— Illinois coach Dan Hartleb
MEN’s GOLF
What’s happened: Domination. Three tournaments for the Illini since mid-February have produced three tournament wins for Mike Small’s program. Illinois will try to make it 4 for 4 this weekend at the National Invitational Tournament in Tucson, Ariz. The return of Michael Feagles taking advantage of his extra year of eligibility is certainly a boon for Illinois. But so is the steady and consistent play from the likes of Jerry Ji and Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- . Ji won the individual title at the Louisiana Classics this past Tuesday, while Feagles won the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate in mid-February.
What’s ahead:
- NCAA champions perhaps? It’s not a stretch considering the way the program has played in the past two decades under Small’s tutelage. Every season, Illinois simply reloads. A chance to win the program’s 11th Big Ten title in the last 13 years is there for the taking from April 30-May 2 at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Ind. But the big prize — a national title — will become relevant for a large part of the Illini fandom in late May when the NCAA Championships are set to tee off May 28 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
What they’re saying:
- “With the fall season not being played, we’re playing more events in the spring this year, so our schedule is more packed. But we’ve taken advantage of it with some strong play early. After the layoff, I really saw an excitement in the guys to get back together and compete for the University of Illinois. We also understand how blessed we are to be able to play a national schedule because of the nature of our sport. We are the only sport in the Big Ten to be able to play out of conference this year, and we’ve used that to our advantage to get our strength of schedule up, so we’re very thankful for that opportunity.”
— Illinois coach Mike Small
men’s gymnastics
What’s happened: A first-ever virtual tournament (and first-ever virtual win when Illinois topped Northern Illinois in its season opener on Jan. 15). Some strong showings against Big Ten foes, led by Hamish Carter. And some performances they’d like to have back. The Illini are 2-3 in Big Ten dual-meet action this condensed season, last competing on Feb. 21 at Huff Hall by beating Nebraska and losing to Michigan. Injuries, however, are always a concern for coach Justin Spring’s program. Léo Valentin is out with an Achilles tear, Will Hauke won’t return after hand surgery and Dylan Kolak is also out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, according to Spring. Plus, key contributor Clay Mason Stephens
- has left the team to start Olympic Trials preparation for Australia.
What’s ahead:
- One final dual meet is on tap this upcoming Monday at Minnesota before the Illini turn their attention to the postseason. First up is the Big Ten Championships set for April 3-4 in Omaha, Neb. Illinois last won a Big Ten title in 2018 and Spring is always fired up to bring another one back to his alma mater. Then, attention will turn to the NCAA Championships on April 16-17 in Minneapolis. Illinois has finished no worse than sixth since 2013 at the NCAA meet, but would love nothing more than to collect the program’s 11th national title.
What they’re saying:
- “Our season has been a challenging one. On top of COVID, we have had some real tough injuries and losses to the team. Despite all of those setbacks, our team at this point in time is actually showing the highest scoring average we’ve had all year in practice, so I’m still excited for the postseason. We’re having to rest Hamish for this weekend because of a nerve issue in his neck, but when he comes back for the postseason, I think will be a very strong team that can contend with the best in the Big Ten.”
— Illinois coach Justin Spring
Men’s tennis
What’s happened: A lot of winning. Against Big Ten teams and some notable national opponents. The Illini carried a 9-2 record, including 6-1 in the Big Ten, into Friday’s match at Indiana. Knocking off top-ranked Southern Cal on Feb. 12 and finishing third at the ITA Indoor Nationals that Illinois hosted in mid-February is certainly a highlight so far. A veteran team, led by Aleks Kovacevic, Zeke Clark and Alex Brown, has been bolstered by the emergence of Siphosothando Montsi
- . The 5-foot-7 native of South Africa carried a 9-0 singles mark at the top three spots into the Illini’s weekend trip to Indiana.
What’s ahead:
- Seven more Big Ten matches after this weekend before the Big Ten tournament arrives April 29-May 2 in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois will likely be in position to contend for the program’s first conference tournament championship since 2015, but Ohio State will likely stand in the way. The Buckeyes have won the last four Big Ten tournaments and own a 4-1 win against the Illini this season. Either way, Illinois is almost assured of a spot in the NCAA tournament set to begin May 7.
What they’re saying:
- “We’ve got a tremendous team. Fantastic leadership. Great players. The coaches have a big challenge in getting the best out of this group. But so far we are having a blast with the personalities and the desire to win. This team is hungry.”
— Illinois coach Brad Dancer
SOCCER
What’s happened: A solid 2-0 start had the Illini in first place in the league standings through the first several days of the truncated spring season. The Illini are once again edging closer up the Big Ten after Friday’s 3-1 home win against Nebraska moved them to 4-2-1 playing a Big Ten-only schedule. The four Big Ten wins already eclipse the three Big Ten wins the 2019 team accomplished in half the time. Superb defense and opportunistic offense has defined Illinois so far, with the team only scoring eight goals through its first seven matches. Senior goalie Sami Sample has posted four shutouts so far, an impressive feat regardless, but especially for someone who didn’t start a match until this season. Sophomore defender Kendra Pasquale is the team’s goal-scoring leader at three, while junior forward Makena Silber
- is next up with two goals.
What’s ahead:
- One final match in Champaign and then several road trips. The Illini are set to conclude their first full season playing at Demirjian Park on Sunday afternoon when Ohio State visits before matches at Michigan (March 25), Michigan State (March 28) and Northwestern (April 3). The Big Ten is set to debut a wild-card weekend from April 8-11, with one or two matches happening against Big Ten opponents, but counting as nonconference results. Then, the Big Ten tournament is slated for April 15-18 before the 48-team NCAA College Cup kicks off in mid-May, down from the usual 64-team field typically held in November and December. Illinois hasn’t reached the NCAA tournament since 2013 and would likely need a strong finish to do so this season.
What they’re saying:
- “At this point, we think of the season as a success just because we are playing our sport. But more importantly, I think our team has really used this entire year to bond and to develop, and I think that we are playing some of the best soccer that we have played in a while. We are really excited about the future of this team and what we can accomplish during this time.”
— Illinois coach Janet Rayfield
SOFTBALL
What’s happened: Three separate trips to Florida. For a bunch of Big Ten games. And a bunch of Big Ten wins. The Illini are currently in second place in the league standings and only behind Northwestern with an impressive 10-2 start that includes a sweep of perennial power Michigan. All Big Ten teams have played games so far in Leesburg, Fla., because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and warmer weather — but stout pitching has carried Tyra Perry’s program through the first quarter of its schedule. Sydney Sickels carries a 5-1 record with a minuscule 0.19 earned run average in 372/3 innings pitched. The 5-foot-11 junior right-hander has struck out 54 and only allowed four walks while throwing four complete games. Freshman left-hander Tori McQueen (2-0, 0.46 ERA) and junior right-hander Addy Jarvis
- (3-0, 1.09 ERA) give Perry some depth in the circle.
What’s ahead: Time in the Midwest. Illinois is finally set to play a game again at Eichelberger Field on March 26 when the Illini welcome in Minnesota for a four-game series. It’ll mark the first home game for Illinois since May 5, 2019, because the 22 games Illinois played in 2020 were all away from Urbana before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the rest of the season. And maybe some more home runs. Illinois only has one home run this season, courtesy right fielder Kailee Powell, and will likely need to increase its power production. Still, consistent production from second baseman Avrey Steiner (.432 average, eight RBI), Powell (.400, one home run, 10 RBI) and center fielder Jaelyn Vickery
- (.400, four RBI, six stolen bases) gives the Illini an offensive identity to lean on.
What they’re saying:
- “I am pleased with the direction the team is trending in right now. Playing six games in a three-day period opening weekend and then six games over a four-day period in our second outing was a tough assignment, but I felt like our team kept a businesslike approach and got the job done. Sydney and Tori are both leading us in the circle. Our hitters are evolving with each opportunity. They hold themselves to a high standard and work hard each day to become the best offense in the Big Ten. Avrey Steiner and Kailee Powell provide a one-two punch at the top of the batting order. Every day we get to play is a blessing, and we are all looking forward to our first home series against Minnesota next weekend.”
— Illinois coach Tyra Perry
VOLLEYBALL
What’s happened: A challenging season. For a program with such lofty expectations and a proud history, the Illini entered this weekend’s home series against Maryland with a 2-10 record and on a 10-match losing streak. After opening with two wins at Iowa in late January, the Illini have had four matches postponed because of COVID-19 issues involving other Big Ten programs. A season-ending knee injury to one of the team’s best offensive options, Ellie Holzman
- , only a few matches in hasn’t helped matters, either. Especially playing against a loaded Big Ten-only schedule.
What’s ahead:
- Four more matches are on the schedule after this weekend’s two-match series with Maryland. The Illini are scheduled to close out their stay during this abbreviated season at Huff Hall next weekend against Indiana (March 26-27) before ending the regular season April 2-3 with two matches at Purdue. Then that’s likely it until next August for the Illini. The NCAA is still having its national tournament in April, exclusively in Omaha, Neb., from April 13-24. But only 48 teams instead of the usual 64 will be there, and Illinois is likely considered a long shot to reach the postseason.
What they’re saying:
- “Despite the record, I think the season has given a lot of players great experience at top-level Big Ten volleyball. We’ve had 12 total matches (going into the weekend) and 10 consecutive matches have come against No. 1, No. 4, No. 5, No. 9, No. 10, and No. 12 in the country. Our conference is deep and experienced as always, and we are gaining a lot of that experience throughout the season. We have had a few setbacks from the injury standpoint and that left us to shuffle the roster a bit. However, we have competed every step of the way and have been a few points away from winning some big-time matches. I am very proud of how the team has fought hard every time we have stepped on the court, and they are continually learning how to grow as individuals and as a team.”
— Illinois coach Chris Tamas
WOMEN’S GOLF
What’s happened: Steady improvements. The COVID-19 pandemic sapped any momentum the Illini had in 2020 after qualifying for the program’s first appearance in the NCAA Championships after a historic 2019. Illinois has competed in three tournaments since the second week in February, with a seventh-place showing at the 18-team Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Fla., from Feb. 14-16 the best so far this season. Senior Tristyn Nowlin is the Illini’s clear-cut leader and is fresh off tying for eighth individually at the Briar’s Creek Invitational that ended this past Tuesday in Johns Island, S.C. Freshman Isabel Sy has flashed some potential this season, and junior Crystal Wang
- is another steady contributor who was a big part of the Illini’s success two years ago.
What’s ahead:
- Two more tournaments — the Clemson Invitational from March 26-28 and the Indiana Invitational from April 17-18 — and then the Big Ten Championships from April 23-25. How Illinois plays that final full weekend in April at TPC River’s Bend in Maineville, Ohio, might provide some foreshadowing on if the Illini will make a postseason run, like they did in 2019.
What they’re saying:
- “We are grateful to be competing again and have enjoyed the opportunity to play some new venues with highly competitive fields. The team has displayed some grit and fight as we progress through the semester. We’re looking forward to drawing on these experiences in our upcoming events for a strong finish to the regular season and prepare for the postseason.”
— Illinois coach Renee Slone
WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS
What’s happened: A record-setting performance. And a solid 5-3 record, including 3-2 in the Big Ten, during dual meets the past two-plus months heading into Saturday’s Big Ten Championships in Minneapolis. The Illini achieved a score of 197.575 in their home win against Minnesota last Saturday for the best all-around score in program history, which was previously 197.300 and set in 2015 at the Big Ten Championships. Four Illini — Nicole Biondi, Shaylah Scott, Mia Takekawa and Mia Townes
- — earned All-Big Ten Second-Team honors this season. The good news: only Biondi is a senior and could even return next season to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA because of the pandemic.
What’s ahead:
- Some waiting to see if their season will continue beyond Saturday’s Big Ten Championships. The selection show is Monday to announce the field of 36 teams that will compete at four regional sites across the country in early April before the NCAA Championships take place April 16-17 in Fort Worth, Texas.
What they’re saying:
- “This season has been one of great victory on and off the competition floor. I am tremendously proud of how my team has continued to improve, stay persistent and hungry week after week. The work that we all put into their mental training during the COVID shutdown certainly is growing some ripe fruit just at the right time. Having this program break the school record during this 2021 season solidifies that the key to gold in the process of establishing this program has been strengthening the belief inside each individual athlete. This type of confidence has allowed everyone to come together as the best versions of themselves with the greatest focus being representing Illinois gymnastics with the highest of standards and biggest of goals. I believe in this team and am beyond grateful for each of their victory stories — especially the ones yet to come.”
— Illinois coach Nadalie Walsh
WOMEN’S TENNIS
What’s happened: Some struggles early, but some consistency as of late. The Illini only sported a 3-6 record heading into a Saturday home match with Indiana in a Big Ten-only schedule, but had won two of their previous three matches before meeting the Hoosiers. Freshman Kate Duong has posted a 10-4 record in singles action, playing at least one match in spots two through five, while senior Josie Frazier
- has provided some steadiness with an 8-3 singles mark across No. 5 and No. 6 singles.
What’s ahead: Five more regular-season matches after this weekend before the Big Ten tournament arrives April 29-May 2 in Madison, Wis. Illinois has never won a Big Ten tournament title in program history, but coach Evan Clark
- helped the Illini reach the 2019 Big Ten tournament championship match. Illinois has played in the last two NCAA tournaments, but will need to pick up some wins down the stretch and have a strong showing at the Big Ten tournament to make the field come May.
What they’re saying:
- “We are certainly not where we want to be right now, but I’m so pleased with the steady progress that we have seen over the past several weeks. Our team, like every team, has been through a lot in the last year. Nothing has been ideal or easy, but to our team’s credit, they have continued to work hard and have stayed the course to the best of their ability. I’m extremely proud of the way the team has handled everything, and we are looking forward to playing our best tennis when it matters the most.”
— Illinois coach Evan Clark