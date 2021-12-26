High school basketball holiday tournaments offer sufficient opportunities to catch up with teams across the state.
More than half of the area’s programs will be in action at some point between this coming Monday and Thursday.
We’ve documented in these pages which holiday tournaments might be worth keeping an eye on. But what about when the dust settles from all of that holiday madness?
Let’s take a look at some upcoming local games to watch in January’s early stages.
Jan. 6: Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Unity girls, 7 p.m. — Good Illini Prairie Conference test for both teams early in the new year.
Jan. 7: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Iroquois West boys, 7:30 p.m. — Both Vermilion Valley Conference teams love to get after it in the paint.
Jan. 7: Lincoln at Mahomet-Seymour boys, 7:30 p.m. — Railsplitters look really strong this season, and Bulldogs could provide an Apollo Conference upset.
Jan. 8: Tuscola at Unity girls, 12:30 p.m. — Tim Kohlbecker and Dave Ellars lead a pair of disciplined, solid programs.
Jan. 8: Salt Fork at Tri-County girls, 1:30 p.m. — Same goes for Brian Russell and Joe Morrisey, whose teams have deep Class 1A postseason runs in mind.
Jan. 8: Tuscola at St. Joseph-Ogden boys, 8 p.m. — Headliner to the Christie Clinic Shootout features future Division I players Jalen Quinn and Ty Pence.
Jan. 11: Centennial at Champaign Central boys, 7:30 p.m. — First of two matchups between local big-school rivals.
Jan. 11: Milford at Oakwood boys, 7:30 p.m. — Bearcats and Comets both can make a run at VVC championship.
Jan. 11: Milford at Armstrong-Potomac girls, 7:30 p.m. — Likewise, Bearcats and Trojans among the class of the VVC on the girls’ side.
Jan. 13: Cerro Gordo/Bement at Arcola girls, 7:30 p.m. — Two surprising Lincoln Prairie Conference squads doing battle.
Jan. 14: Unity at Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys, 7 p.m. — Rockets look to be at their best in last few years, and Panthers seem to be back on the rise as well.
Jan. 14: Champaign Central at Urbana boys, 7:30 p.m. — Each Big 12 Conference squad is struggling right now, so this could be a big momentum swinger.
Jan. 17: Mahomet-Seymour at Centennial girls, 7:30 p.m. — Bulldogs appear the area’s top program on the girls’ side, but the Chargers are playing good ball.
Jan. 17: Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Watseka girls, 7:30 p.m. — Former Sangamon Valley Conference rivals renew hostilities.
Jan. 20: Monticello at St. Joseph-Ogden girls, 7 p.m. — Should be part of battle for IPC’s top position.
And this is just the first two-thirds of next month’s action. There’s even more to come in late-January and February.