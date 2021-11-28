Emily Meidel and Katelyn Young engaged in plenty of basketball battles when they were high school students at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood, respectively.
It soon will be time to revive that friendly rivalry.
“I’m excited about that,” Meidel said. “We work out together over the summer and keep in contact over the years, so I’m looking forward to being able to compete against her again.”
Meidel will be able to do so after announcing her verbal commitment to Eastern Illinois women’s basketball on Nov. 10. Beginning next college season, she’ll be able to take on Young’s Murray State team via Ohio Valley Conference matchups.
Meidel currently is a sophomore guard/forward in her second season at Lincoln Land Community College.
“It’s super exciting,” Meidel said. “I love where I’m at at Lincoln Land. That was a great step coming out of high school. Just taking this next step to play at the next level is super exciting, too, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Meidel averaged a team-best 22.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per outing across 21 games last season for the Loggers, adding 2.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game. She said Lincoln Land coach Chad Jones reached out to multiple four-year coaches about Meidel and received a positive response from EIU coach Matt Bollant, the former Illinois coach.
“(Bollant) thought I’d be a great fit with my length and versatility and the program they have going there, just pushing the ball and running the floor,” said the 5-foot-10 Meidel, the 2020 News-Gazette Female Athlete of the Year. “I really was not focused on playing at the four-year level at all (last season). I was just focused on Lincoln Land and winning.”
Meidel and the Loggers are off to a strong start this season. She again was leading the squad in points and rebounds — at 14.9 and 8.0 per game, respectively — and also was adding 2.4 assists and 2.9 steals per game through Lincoln Land’s first eight games, in which the Loggers compiled a 7-1 record.
“The time commitment, balancing academics and practice and traveling a little bit farther for games ... was probably the hardest part to figure out,” Meidel said of the adjustment from high school to college ball. “There’s parts of me that still miss high school basketball. There’s nothing like it. So representing our small town is definitely something I’m proud of and excited to do.”