Bret Bielema and his first Illinois football coaching staff have been itching for this moment to arrive.
And arrive it did Thursday, when NCAA officials announced all Division I sports are returning to their “regular recruiting calendars” on June 1.
“I promise you we have a plan for June 1,” Bielema said during his Wednesday Zoom media availability. “Sometimes plans are better kept secret.”
Bielema once again pointed to his program’s preparation in issuing invitations to high school athletes for official on-campus visits. Several players have taken to Twitter in recent days to share images that indicate they’ve “booked” a trip to Champaign-Urbana.
“Some (other programs) actually used the exact same graphic we had,” Bielema said. “We went out and planned in advance. That first weekend in June will probably be one of our biggest weekends.”
Bielema also addressed uncertainty about evaluation allowances during prep football camps — something NCAA officials addressed the day after Bielema mentioned it in his Zoom call.
“The (Division I) Council issued a waiver to permit on-campus evaluations during unofficial visits during the days football camps and clinics are allowed in June and July 2021 only,” an NCAA press release reads. “The number of evaluation days in the sport will increase from 42 to 56 during the fall 2021 evaluation period only.”
“For us here at Illinois, we obviously have good surrounding talent but we don’t have near the numbers that some schools have — pure geographic numbers to get kids on campus,” Bielema said. “We may want to limit the number of times we have them on campus ... compared to a school that maybe has a large population around them that can draw them in easily.”
Another important talking point for Bielema and his staff when mapping out official visits is COVID-19.
The pandemic is an issue affecting all teams, but not all universities and states are handling pandemic safety in the same fashion.
The Illini went through rigorous, near-daily COVID-19 testing during their 2020 season.
“The X factor for us here on campus is just COVID,” Bielema said. “The COVID protocols that we have to follow on campus — through the university as well as government policies — we’re working through that stuff.”