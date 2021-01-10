Bret Bielema made it clear from the get-go that he’d focus strongly upon in-state recruiting as Illinois’ football coach.
One hurdle Bielema and his ever-growing coaching staff face in that regard: Illinois’ high school football players don’t have recent tape to show college staffs, unless the athletes traveled out of state to play a season.
That, of course, is because high school football has yet to begin this school year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But even as Bielema’s first three new additions to the Illini roster were an Alabama high school running back and two college transfers, he’s still making strides in his home state. He showed as much Tuesday by offering Marist offensive lineman Danny McGuire and Naperville Central receiver Reggie Fleurima.
Both actually were re-offers, as Lovie Smith‘s staff had been linked to both players prior to Smith’s December firing.
McGuire, who also goes by Deuce, is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle in the Class of 2022, and he holds 17 other offers: Arizona, Arizona State, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (Ohio), Michigan State, Oregon, Tennessee, Toledo, West Virginia and Western Michigan. Offensive line is an especially strong position for Bielema’s first year, but seniors Doug Kramer, Alex Palczewski, Vederian Lowe and Blake Jeresaty won’t be around forever. Trying to land McGuire, a three-star recruit per Rivals.com and 247sports, is a wise move.
Fleurima is a four-star recruit per Rivals and 247sports, and he’s one of the in-state players that Rivals national recruiting analyst Mike Farrell recently told me is a can’t-miss target for Bielema in the Class of 2022.
Besides Illinois, Big Ten schools Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State and Purdue have extended an offer to the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Fleurima.
The fact Fleurima boasts nearly the entire Big Ten among his offers list tells fans all they need to know about his presumed college potential.