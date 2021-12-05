Rob Ledin thought Guy Melby was playing a joke.
One summer before the COVID-19 pandemic, Ledin took some of this area’s high school wrestlers — largely from his Mahomet-Seymour program — down to a massive national tournament at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
Once there, Ledin met Melby, the longtime wrestling coach at Sidney (Mont.) High School.
“He said, ‘You need to come to my tournament during the year,’” Ledin recalled. “I couldn’t afford that. He said, ‘No, we’ll pay for it.’ I just thought he was kidding around.”
Understandable, since M-S is more than 1,100 miles away from Sidney, located near Montana’s border with North Dakota and not terribly far from Canada’s southern border.
But Melby wasn’t kidding. He got Ledin on the phone prior to the 2021-22 high school wrestling campaign.
“He called me up and said, ‘Are you coming to my tournament?’” Ledin said. “I said, ‘No, I didn’t think you were being serious.’”
Melby covered the Bulldogs’ tournament entry fee as well as their hotel and food expenses so M-S could participate in the Sidney Eagle Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
The Bulldogs took a plane from Chicago to Billings, Mont., on Thursday morning and rode a bus the remaining three hours to Sidney.
“Our boys will be tired Monday, but what a great experience for our guys to be able to say, ‘I got on an airplane and competed for my high school team,’” Ledin said. “You only hear about high school football teams doing things like that.”
M-S’s matches in Montana will count toward its athletes’ season records, although there are a few weight class differences between Illinois and Montana high school wrestling.
Ledin understands that it’s common for Melby to invite programs from outside Montana’s borders to be involved in this showcase.
“Idaho, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming. One year there was a north California team, a team from Washington (state),” Ledin said. “The whole northwest corridor is going to be represented. It’s really cool. Last time there were a lot of American Indian names in the bracket, which was really cool.”
The Bulldogs always harbor big expectations come IHSA postseason time. Ledin hopes this regular-season opportunity can pay dividends for M-S when it needs clutch performances in February.
“It’s a great experience,” he said, “and we’re excited.”