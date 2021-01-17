Bret Bielema‘s recruiting aggression right out of the gate is continuing.
The new Illinois football coach added Michigan State fullback/tight end Max Rosenthal, a New Trier product, as a transfer commitment this past Tuesday. Rosenthal is the third athlete to link to the Illini in this way since Bielema’s Dec. 19 hiring, joining former North Carolina State linebacker C.J. Hart Jr. and former East Carolina running back Chase Hayden.
Bielema also added to his high school recruiting reach with five fresh offers between Jan. 9 and last Wednesday — one to a Class of 2021 prospect and four to Class of 2022 members.
In-state 2022 targets Hank Beatty (receiver, Rochester) and Rashad Rochelle (athlete/quarterback, Springfield) both netted offers to start this stretch. Beatty and Rochelle are two- and three-star recruits, respectively, according to Rivals.com.
Rochelle is an interesting case because he’s already verbally committed to Rutgers. However, Bielema noted in his introductory press conference that any Illinois products who wish to come back home are welcome to do so. Rosenthal heard that call, and Bielema is hoping Rochelle, who threw for 1,645 yards and rushed for 1,158 yards during the 2019 season with the Senators, does as well.
Bielema’s other two 2022 offers went to out-of-state faces: Carson Hinzman (center, St. Croix Central (Wis.)) and Lucas Heyer (offensive tackle, Hill Murray School (Minn.)). Both are four-star prospects, per Rivals.
Hinzman holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Penn State and Wisconsin. According to his Rivals page, he’s visited both Iowa and Wisconsin three times, all before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heyer also holds significant Big Ten interest, with Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska and Northwestern joining Illinois in offering him.
Bielema’s recent 2021 offer went to cornerback Dontae Balfour out of Florida. Balfour possesses 17 offers, and his pinned Twitter message addresses an offer from LSU. Auburn also is pushing hard for Balfour. But new Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was recruiting Balfour at Missouri prior to joining Bielema’s staff.