Owen Carney Jr. recognizes he might display a more intense personality than some of his Illinois football teammates.
“I’m a serious guy because when I hit the building, I just put on my pro hat,” the senior outside linebacker said Thursday, during a Zoom call with media members. “I just try to lead by example and come every day to work. So if that’s the vibe you get from me, I guess I’m doing it right.”
First-year Illini football coach Bret Bielema can be plenty serious in his own right. But his wavelengths appear to be just a bit different from those emitted by Carney.
“Coach B, about 80 percent of the time you’re probably going to see him with some flip-flops on,” Carney said.
True to form, Bielema appeared at a Big Ten tournament sendoff earlier this month for the Illinois men’s basketball team wearing shorts and flip-flops.
“Every account I have of Coach B is very new,” Carney continued. “He does like to play music in his office and just vibe out. Sometimes he has different moods. He has the mellow to him. He has the reggae to him. And, of course, you know he’s always going to wear his flip-flops.”
Both Carney and Bielema want to bring Illinois football to the top of the Big Ten and beyond. Yet they show through their off-field demeanor there are different ways to reach a common goal.
“He definitely tells us to enjoy the little things,” Carney said of Bielema. “He’s a guy that likes to have fun, and he probably has got some more surprises coming up for us in the near future.”
One thing that might surprise Illini fans is Carney’s listed position on team’s roster.
Carney, Isaiah Gay, Seth Coleman, Cooper Davis and Ezekiel Holmes all have made a switch from defensive line to outside linebacker, in that regard.
“It wasn’t much discussion about it,” Carney said. “Sometimes I’ll be an OLB. Sometimes I’ll be a D-end in a four-man front. They felt like I was athletic enough to play it, and I definitely felt like I was athletic enough to play it.”
Carney said the biggest adjustment in position comes from having to drop in coverage more often as an outside linebacker.
“The technique is very similar when it comes to playing run,” Carney said. “And, of course, when it comes to playing pass, it’s just one simple job: get to the quarterback.”
Carney and his fellow OLBs are working under the direction of Kevin Kane, who also is Illinois’ associate head coach.
“He’s a real riled-up guy,” Carney said of Kane. “Early morning he gets his cup of joe and he’s ready to go. Really never quiet, as you guys have probably come to see.”
Carney also shared his opinions of Illini strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright, who is receiving rave reviews from both athletes and fellow Illinois staffers this winter and spring.
“My impression of him has been 10 out of 10. He’s a great guy,” Carney said. “I haven’t really seen any weight room coach dedicate as much time as he does to soft-tissue work. ... My body feels greater than it’s ever been, and I probably have to take my hat off to him and his staff.”