Gary Day always brought a little levity to the local high school girls’ tennis scene.
The outgoing Champaign Central coach kept that up in announcing his retirement to his athletes at the beginning of the month.
Day jokingly said in an e-mail that one of the reasons he was stepping down was because he’d won the Mega Millions lottery. He also added, “I know what your next question will be, ‘But who will quote (the film series) Rocky to us!?’ Can’t help you there.”
Day is stepping aside after 21 years with the Maroons. He guided them to sectional titles in 2000, 2006, 2010 and 2016. He felt it was “time to see what August-October is like without practices and matches almost every day.”
“It’s very difficult to leave,” Day wrote to his players. “If I can be of any tennis help to any of you this summer, ring me up. I’d be super pleased to hit with you.”
I always found Day to be great to work with, as he assisted The News-Gazette with pretty much anything we asked for on the girls’ tennis front. Though he’ll likely be spotted at local matches, he’ll be missed as a regular presence at the area courts.
Illinois football adds walk-on. My planned vacation time late last month and early this month happened to include one player’s verbal commitment to Bret Bielema‘s Illini program.
AlWood senior Lucas Althaus announced his pledge via Twitter on Jan. 29 and will join the Illini program as a preferred walk-on. The 6-foot-6, 233-pound athlete held offers from Illinois State and Northern Illinois.
Woodhull, where AlWood High is located, is in the state’s northwestern region. The school is roughly a one-hour drive south of Bielema’s hometown of Prophetstown.
Althaus plays for the Ridgewood cooperative, which also includes Cambridge. As a junior in 2019, he produced 21 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdowns, adding 45 tackles as a defensive end.
Given the above statistics, Althaus could go the way of former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley standout Bryce Barnes, who joined Illinois as a tight end prior to the 2019 season before shifting to the defensive line. Bielema will see what Althaus develops into, but keep an eye on him.