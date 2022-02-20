The college recruiting train never stops. And that’s true for programs operating at various levels of athletics.
I try to keep track of all the local high-schoolers who are making plans to compete in college sports. And there’s been plenty of news in my recent Twitter timeline about area standouts deciding upon their respective futures. Here’s a look (in no particular order) at the individuals who I’ve seen either commit to or sign with a team in the month of February alone.
Centennial football has churned out several future college competitors on the back of a fall 2021 season that saw the Chargers win a Class 6A postseason game.
Jalen Coleman (Culver-Stockton (Mo.) College), Brady Boatright (Augustana College), Braylon Peacock (Arizona Christian University) and Jack Young Jr. (Roosevelt University) all will represent Champaign on college football teams. Across town, Champaign Central’s David Willis also has connected himself to Roosevelt University football.
Speaking of the Maroons, Kyle Johnson has parlayed consecutive strong seasons with Central boys’ soccer — earning two News-Gazette All-Area first-team honors — into a future with the Wheaton College men’s program.
And, sticking with the Champaign theme, St. Thomas More’s Adonai Bumba has determined that the University of Findlay (Ohio) football team offers the right fit for him.
Mahomet-Seymour is putting together a strong school-wide performance in athletics this school year. Some of the key contributors to that will try to make the same impact at their future colleges — Tyler Uken (University of Sioux Falls (S.D.) football), Ivie Juarez (Parkland women’s basketball) and Mitchell Gallier (McKendree University football).
Tuscola has a trio of names to mention in Ella Boyer (Illinois State softball), Haven Hatfield (University of Indianapolis football) and Peyton Armstrong (Arizona Christian University football).
Rounding out this local glance are St. Joseph-Ogden’s Kelsey Martlage (Danville Area Community College softball), Danville’s Dylan Brown (Shawnee Community College baseball) and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Ryli Kauffman (Lincoln Land softball).
Again, this isn’t every single local college commitment or signing that’s occurred in the month of February. I’m sorry if I didn’t catch one you’re aware of, or even one I was made aware of but have overlooked in this moment.
On a separate but related note, ALAH junior standout Kaden Feagin continued his Power Five recruiting surge by picking up offers in the last few days from the Tennessee and Miami football programs.
The do-it-all athlete already held offers from Illinois, Duke, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin. His eventual college decision should be an exciting one, perhaps involving two or three hats to pick between at a table.