Neither of Oakwood High School’s two basketball teams participated in Monday’s Vermilion County Tournament action at Danville’s David S. Palmer Arena. But some Comets supporters still found another way to get their hoops fix on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
A sizable contingent made the short drive to Charleston to watch an Ohio Valley Conference women’s basketball game between host Eastern Illinois and Murray State. Their goal? To show love to 2020 Oakwood graduate Katelyn Young, now a star for the Racers. The sophomore forward didn’t disappoint, bucketing a game-high 18 points and hauling in seven rebounds as Murray State improved to 12-5 with an 80-71 road victory.
Young is having an incredible college basketball career to this point. She was an All-OVC first-teamer and All-OVC Newcomer Team honoree last season as a freshman, averaging 12.7 points and a league-best 9.3 rebounds per game. En route to those statistics, Young won the OVC’s Freshman of the Week award an absurd seven times to go with one OVC Player of the Week plaudit.
Murray State has some obstacles to obtaining an NCAA tournament berth this season — namely Belmont and Tennessee State within its own conference. But it’d be really exciting to see Young lead the Racers to that stage for the first time since 2008 and second time in program history.
Here’s how some other recent local girls’ basketball standouts are faring at the college level, with all listed statistics compiled on Thursday.
Anaya Peoples (2019 Schlarman graduate) — The three-time News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year and one-time N-G All-State Player of the Year is averaging 4.8 points and 5.3 rebounds as a junior this season, having started 12 games for a 13-3 Notre Dame team.
Capria Brown (2020 Schlarman graduate) — The four-time N-G All-Area first-team pick is averaging 3.0 points and 2.4 rebounds as a sophomore at Dayton, contributing in 14 games for a 13-3 Flyers squad.
Elyce Knudsen (2020 Unity graduate) — The N-G All-Area Player of the Year as a senior, Knudsen was named D3hoops.com Central Region Rookie of the Year as a Millikin freshman and is averaging 20.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists as a sophomore for the 13-4 Big Blue.
Emily Meidel (2020 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin graduate) — The 2020 N-G Female Athlete of the Year recently committed to Eastern Illinois after becoming an All-American as a freshman at Lincoln Land, and Meidel is averaging 16.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals as a sophomore with the Loggers.
Erin Houpt (2021 Danville graduate) — The most recent N-G All-Area Player of the Year is averaging 6.7 points across 15 games as a freshman with Mercer, making five starts for the 11-5 Bears.