The IHSA golf postseason came and went before we really had much time to process it.
Luckily for high school sports fans around the state, there’s plenty more fall playoff action on the horizon.
The small-school boys’ soccer postseason began this weekend with regional quarterfinals. Regional champions soon will be determined this coming Friday and Saturday, coinciding with the start of the big-school boys’ soccer playoffs and girls’ tennis sectionals.
Yes, there soon will be enough postseason events going on to make your head spin. So let’s highlight the contests that will tanspire within The News-Gazette’s coverage area in the coming weeks as postseason action heats up as the temperatures start to cool down.
Fisher, Iroquois West, St. Thomas More and Urbana will host boys’ soccer regionals. Champions will be crowned at Fisher and STM this coming Friday evening, at Iroquois West this coming Saturday and at Urbana on Oct. 22.
All local girls’ tennis programs will converge upon Danville Tennis Club for a Class 1A sectional this coming Friday and Saturday. And that means all of them — from Centennial to Watseka.
In the cross-country realm, one can head out to Tuscola’s Wimple Park or to Chrisman High School for a Class 1A regional on Oct. 23. Distance-running supporters won’t have any other opportunities to witness in-area postseason racing, but there will be local athletes competing in Decatur-based 1A and 2A sectionals. Not too far of a trek for some of our readers.
Volleyball regionals begin as early as Oct. 25. Check out Blue Ridge, Cissna Park or Salt Fork for Class 1A regional play. Head to St. Joseph-Ogden or Unity for a Class 2A regional. And stop by Mahomet-Seymour for a Class 3A regional.
On top of that, the trio of Monticello (2A), Tuscola (1A) and Watseka (1A) each will host a sectional, and Clinton is hosting a 2A super-sectional, so the chance to see high-quality postseason volleyball with a short drive is there.
We’ve still got a way to go until the girls’ swimming and diving postseason commences. When it does, all of our teams will head to Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center for a Nov. 6 sectional. Again, that does mean all of them.
And then there’s football. Obviously we have to wait for the unveiling of playoff pairings on Oct. 23 to know the matchups, but heading into Week 7, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Mahomet-Seymour, Monticello and Unity all had unbeaten records, giving them a leg up on potentially hosting first-round playoff games.