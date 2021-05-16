Is the shot clock coming to high school basketball in Illinois?
There’s no clear answer right now, but the door is open for that to happen as soon as the 2022-23 season.
That’s because the National Federation of State High School Associations Basketball Rules Committee has approved the use of a 35-second shot clock by all states that wish to utilize such technology. That committee declined to mandate the use of a shot clock.
Nine states currently use either a 30- or 35-second shot clock in high school basketball: California, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington. The District of Columbia’s public schools league also makes use of a shot clock.
Danville boys’ basketball coach Durrell Robinson is among those in favor of Illinois adopting a shot clock. He’s part of a group called the Shot Clock Warriors, a working committee that includes several other Illinois high school coaches.
The Shot Clock Warriors made a presentation to IHSA officials in August 2020 outlining their side of the argument. Robinson at that time told The News-Gazette that “they received it very well.”
“We are very excited about the NFHS approving the shot clock for every state,” Robinson told The News-Gazette on Thursday. “The Shot Clock Warriors have been working through the pandemic hopefully expecting for this to happen. We have all pushed throughout the state for this, and we were excited that a majority of the state (via surveys) were in agreement. We truly believe that it will not only make the players better, but also the coaches better, as well.”
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson provided a statement to The News-Gazette on the topic of a shot clock.
“We will seek feedback from coaches and administrators, as well as advisement from the IHSA Basketball Advisory Committee, and present that information to our board of directors to ultimately decide on,” Anderson said. “The cost to install and operate shot clocks, the impact the shot clocks will have on the game and the timeline for installation could all be factors in their decision. I anticipate the IHSA board will have a decision by their meeting in June 2022.”