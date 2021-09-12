Watch lists aren’t just for college football, folks.
The American Volleyball Coaches Association recently released an extensive watch list for 2021 high school All-America honors. Illinois as a state is well-represented, with 61 prep athletes from the IHSA ranks considered potential All-America candidates once the fall season concludes.
Five of those 61 hail from The News-Gazette’s coverage area: Champaign Central senior Brianna Beckler, Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior Addison Oyer, St. Thomas More seniors Caroline Kerr and Anna McClure and Tuscola senior Kate Dean.
Beckler is an outside hitter for the Maroons. She earlier this week helped them to a comeback three-set victory against previously unbeaten St. Joseph-Ogden by posting six kills and 12 digs, the latter a team best.
Oyer is a two-time News-Gazette All-Area volleyball first-team selection and is poised for a big final campaign at PBL. She averaged 5.0 kills and 2.9 digs in her junior season with the Panthers, who finished 16-2 and won the Sangamon Valley Conference regular-season championship.
Kerr and McClure started their respective high school careers with a bang, helping the 2018 Sabers to a Class 2A third-place trophy as freshmen. Both are now Division I commits as well, with Kerr, a setter, pledged to Tennessee and McClure, an outside hitter, verbally committed to Ohio State.
Kerr is a three-time All-Area first-team choice and is off to another strong start during this latest campaign for the Sabers. She averaged 8.9 assists, 3.3 digs and 2.0 kills during her junior season, in which STM compiled an 18-2 record and an Illini Prairie Conference title.
McClure is perhaps the top active local player yet to make an All-Area volleyball first-team, though she is a former All-Area girls’ swimming and diving first-teamer. She missed her junior volleyball season following ankle surgery and made her long-awaited senior season debut Thursday night, amassing 10 kills and 10 digs in a three-set win over Chillicothe IVC.
Dean is verbally committed to North Dakota and a reigning All-Area first-team selection. The middle hitter for Tuscola averaged 9.1 kills during her junior campaign, also adding 23 aces, 21 digs and 21 blocks in 18 matches.
In addition to being possible All-Americans later this year, these girls are among the favorites for future All-Area first-team recognition, as well.