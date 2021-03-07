Jack Cornell’s first two seasons coaching the Quincy Notre Dame football program haven’t included any games that brought him back to Champaign.
The former Illinois offensive lineman stalwart played 29 games for the Illini football team across four seasons from 2008 to 2011.
But the 31-year-old Cornell might have that chance in Year 3 leading the Raiders.
Quincy Notre Dame is part of the Big 12 Conference for the 2021 football season, which kicks off March 19. This is a product of the Raiders’ usual conference, the West Central, containing just two other schools.
Quincy Notre Dame’s first three games are against Bloomington, Normal Community and Normal West. But Weeks 4 through 6 of the Big 12 schedule will be occupied by a mini-postseason tournament of sorts.
And those to-be-determined matchups could see Cornell leading his alma mater back to his former college town for a date with Centennial, Champaign Central or Urbana.
“I was really hoping that we would get to bring our guys to Champaign last Thanksgiving (for the IHSA state finals),” Cornell said of his 9-4 2019 squad that advanced to the Class 3A semifinals. “I’m excited for our guys to get to play football again, and whoever that opponent is we’re going to get ready as best we can.”
Cornell is accustomed to the Raiders drawing significant crowds — something he also experienced at Illinois and with the Baltimore Ravens when they won Super Bowl XLVII in 2013.
Currently, however, the Illinois Department of Public Health imposes a 50-spectator limit for all athletic events.
“My hope is the IHSA and IDPH will let us have some more fans come to games since they’re outside,” Cornell said.
Cornell said he maintained optimism throughout the fall and early winter months that high school football would get played in Illinois this school year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just didn’t think we were going an entire year without giving the opportunity for our kids to compete. It takes away a fundamental part of their education — it’s bigger than football,” Cornell said. “I was over-the-moon excited and relieved to hear we had a start date, but not as relieved as our players were.”