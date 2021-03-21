The quartet of Kendrick Green, Josh Imatorbhebhe, Milo Eifler and Nate Hobbs drew quite an audience to Champaign on Wednesday.
The four former Illini football players took part in a Pro Day that was attended by scouts for 30 NFL teams — including a pair of female scouts — according to Illinois athletics spokesman Kent Brown.
With the 2021 NFL Combine canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this was a key opportunity for each guy to show professional teams why he should be considered in the upcoming NFL draft.
This actually was the second pro day for Hobbs, who previously went through one put on by Boost Training in Nashville, Tenn.
“You know what to expect, so your nerves are not as high,” Hobbs said this past Tuesday, less than 24 hours before Illinois’ Pro Day. “And the first one my nerves weren’t high because I’ve been doing this every day for two months.”
Here are some of each athlete’s highlights from the Illini Pro Day.
Kendrick Green
The offensive lineman and Peoria native put up plenty of strong numbers, though perhaps the most visually impressive was his 25 bench press repetitions of 225 pounds.
In a video shared by Illinois athletics, Green is seen powering through 15 lifts without the slightest pause before eventually gutting out another 10.
According to a Twitter post from Green’s trainer, Duke Manyweather, Green posted a 4.85-second 40-yard dash, a 1.69 10-yard dash, a 2.81 20-yard dash, a 351/2-inch vertical jump, a broad jump of 9 feet, 11 inches, a 7.72 three-cone drill time and a 4.58 shuttle run time.
Josh Imatorbhebhe
The wide receiver drew the most social-media attention of the four after his explosive vertical jump.
Multiple sources reported that Imatorbhebhe’s 46.5-inch leap would be an NFL Combine record. Video of the jump includes attendees’ stunned yelling in the background, though Imatorbhebhe remained stoic in the moment.
A statistical graphic shared by Imatorbhebhe on Twitter after the Pro Day also included 24 bench press repetitions of 225 pounds, a 4.48 40-yard dash and an 11-2 broad jump.
Milo Eifler
The linebacker took to Twitter to share his own graphic filled with solid Pro Day statistics.
Among Eifler’s efforts were a 38-inch vertical jump, a 4.1 shuttle run, a 4.54 40-yard dash and a broad jump of 10-6.
Eifler also gained positive attention for a gesture toward the son of Tim Knox, Illinois football’s operations director.
Knox posted on Twitter a picture of a signed jersey that Eifler left in Knox’s office for Knox’s child. Also written on the jersey is “Dear Caleb, you’ll fit inside those gloves I gave you soon enough. Hopefully this jersey comes next. Love ya kid!”
Nate Hobbs
The cornerback drew positive social media reviews after his second Pro Day.
The Baltimore Sun’s Aaron Wilson tweeted Hobbs’ stats as “4.38-4.41 40-yard dash, 40.5 vertical, 11-3 broad jump, 3.96 short shuttle and 6.68 three-cone drill.”
The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain, who covers the Chicago Bears, added on Twitter that Hobbs’ 40 dash time “would’ve ranked top 5 among corners at last year’s combine. Vertical (40.5) and 3-cone time also would be among the best for DBs.”