Elyce Knudsen achieved quite a bit as a Unity High School basketball player.
She established the school’s all-time scoring record regardless of gender, her 1,956 points surpassing a mark previously held by former NBA forward Brian Cardinal.
She guided Rockets girls’ basketball to 22 victories and a 2020 Class 2A regional championship, the program’s first since 2008.
And she was named The News-Gazette All-Area girls’ basketball Player of the Year for the 2019-2020 season.
Could Knudsen continue that success at the college level? Absolutely.
Knudsen’s freshman season with Millikin women’s basketball resulted in an 11-3 record and College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin tournament championship for the Big Blue.
Knudsen powered Millikin in the pandemic-impacted campaign, being named the CCIW Newcomer of the Year, D3hoops.com Central Region Rookie of the Year and a Division III honorable-mention All-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
With all of that past recognition, it makes sense that Knudsen opened the month of November by being named a D3hoops.com preseason fourth-team All-American.
“It’s something I’ve been working for,” Knudsen said Friday, fewer than 24 hours before Millikin began its 2021-22 season at home against Westminster (Mo.) College. “It’s definitely an honor, especially at my age. I’m one of the only sophomores to receive the honor.”
Knudsen averaged 18.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.5 steals per outing for the Big Blue last season.
“I’ve been spending a lot of time in the gym getting my shots up. I’ve been trying to get my mind right for the season,” Knudsen said. “It’s a different year. Just getting prepared for that, and obviously I’m really excited to get started.”
Knudsen’s initial foray into the college game certainly was unusual. Response to the COVID-19 pandemic limited CCIW teams only to intra-conference games.
The Big Blue is slated to contest 25 regular-season games in Knudsen’s second go-round. This includes a Nov. 16 trip to DePauw, currently the 19th-rated team in the D3hoops.com rankings. Millikin is rated 22nd.
“I’m even more excited to have my family back in the stands,” Knudsen said. “That plays a big factor in the season. We return everybody again. With the same group of girls, it’ll be fun.”
With fans able to attend the Big Blue’s contests again, Knudsen is looking forward to experiencing a more true college atmosphere inside the Decatur-based Griswold Center.
“I don’t take the opportunities to play for granted,” Knudsen said.