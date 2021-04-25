Any fans who hopped on Twitter in the hours leading up to and immediately after Monday’s Orange and Blue Spring Game saw Illinois football players and coaches hard at work.
This was a different sort of work than the Illini’s on-field repetitions.
Instead, team members were attempting to interact with as many fans as possible.
Let those fans know they were excited for their limited attendance to the spring game.
And thank those fans for their involvement after the fact.
“It’s a good way to bring more people out,” running back Chase Brown said. “When you connect with the fans, I feel it’s a good opportunity to make them feel involved — not only by being there, but us, whether it’s a wave or saying ‘I-L-L’ and they’re saying ‘I-N-I’ back, it’s just cool.”
Illinois coach Bret Bielema said Patrick Pierson, the team’s director of football branding and creative media, has helped the Illini improve their virtual presence.
“He’s constantly working with how to get guys better handling their social media accounts, to explain to them the good and the bad and to really build their brand,” Bielema said. “It’s catching on with our guys quite a bit.”
Part of Pierson’s job is preparing the Illini for the future of name, image and likeness benefits within the NCAA.
NCAA officials have delayed voting on legislation that would allow athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness while competing in college. But governors in the states of Alabama, Florida and Mississippi already have signed NIL bills, working in advance of the NCAA’s timeline.
Of course, the aforementioned interactions between Illinois footballers and fans extend beyond the NIL realm.
“(Illini staff members) will send us pictures and say, ‘Guys, before we get out there post a picture (and) get the fans pumped up to come to a game,’” Brown said. “I like what they’re doing because it gets us connected.”
Bielema estimated around 8,000 fans attended Monday’s exhibition inside Memorial Stadium. He and the rest of the Illini are hopeful that figure can expand for the Aug. 28 season opener against Nebraska, with COVID-19 vaccination theoretically more widespread.
“There was a buzz,” Bielema said. “I know they were talking about it in the locker room. Just overall a very, very positive thing.”