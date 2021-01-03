Scott Richey and Jim Rossow , with an assist from Ed Bond, have produced 131 episodes of the “Inside Illini Basketball” podcast. Richey, our Illini men’s basketball beat writer touches on a variety of Illinois and college hoops topics.
It’s time to bring that medium to Illini football.
Starting Monday, sports editor Matt Daniels and myself, in coordination with Bond, plan to kick off an “Inside Illini Football” podcast. As with Richey’s podcast, we’ll be discussing all Illinois and college football items each and every Monday.
And there’s plenty to talk about with Illinois football these days. The Illini are fresh off Bret Bielema‘s hiring as head coach, and he’s already made two staff hirings in offensive coordinator Tony Petersen and offensive line coach Bart Miller.
Multiple seniors also have made their decisions regarding the utilization of an extra year of eligibility, offered by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those staying: Brandon Peters, Doug Kramer, Alex Palczewski, Vederian Lowe and Ethan Tabel. Among those leaving: Kendrick Green, Josh Imatorbhebhe, Owen Carney Jr., Jake Hansen and Milo Eifler. So what would you like us to discuss as we get “Inside Illini Football” off the ground? Let Daniels and I know with an e-mail to sports@news-gazette.com.
➜ Never fear, local high school sports fans. Prep Pulse simply has been repackaged in this space, which I’ll still use to discuss high school athletics when the time calls for it. I did want to drop a note from the IESA realm. Executive director Steve Endsley, who is slated to retire after this school year, delivered an emotional message to his constituency this past Tuesday.
In it, he talked about boys’ basketball and volleyball being unlikely to start on their scheduled dates (Monday and Jan. 11, respectively), amid the pandemic.
“This is a difficult letter to send to the IESA membership,” Endsley wrote. “Quite frankly, I am personally tired of giving the membership disappointing news every time I write. We need students participating.”
Endsley’s concern and passion for youth athletics was evident in this letter. Hopefully we can get kids competing sooner rather than later.