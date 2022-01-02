There are some high school sports in which The News-Gazette’s coverage area seems to have a dominant presence throughout any given IHSA season. I’d list volleyball, cross-country and track and field on the short list for that honor.
And you can’t forget about wrestling, either.
Putting together a 14-athlete All-Area first team after the wrestling season always proves especially difficult. There are just so many good grapplers throughout our coverage space.
The fact that we only boasted two local state champions last school year can be chalked up to fewer area athletes competing in the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state finals amid the COVID-related cancellation of the IHSA’s state tournament.
Ever since attending my first IHSA individual state wrestling finals in 2018, I’ve anticipated leaving State Farm Center having written about three or four local champions.
So which athletes offer the best chance for that to happen in February 2022? Here’s my list of area boys who I think can make a run.
I also look forward to compiling such a list for the local girls’ scene in the future, as I better understand how our area competes at the girls’ state meet. The IHSA’s inaugural version of this event will occur in February at Bloomington.
➜ Joe Lashuay, Oakwood/Salt Fork. The senior is the only returning local state champ from the previous school year, as the Oakwood student finished atop the IWCOA Class 1A 160-pound field. He’ll want to prove he can win it all in a full IHSA field as well.
➜ Mateo Casillas, Mahomet-Seymour. The junior is our reigning All-Area Wrestler of the Year after he ranked second in the IWCOA Class 2A 195-pound state bracket and finished 27-1 overall. He’s a force to be reckoned with in wrestling and baseball, too.
➜ Rylee Edwards, Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm. The senior and Westville student will try to follow in the footsteps of former teammate and state titlist Hayden Copass. Edwards, who wrestled at 195 pounds last season, will continue grappling collegiately at McKendree.
➜ Nick Nosler, Unity. The junior was a dangerous defensive lineman for Rockets football on its way to a Class 3A state runner-up finish in the fall. Nosler also is hard to beat on the wrestling mat, as he boasted a 17-0 record at 170 pounds last season.
➜ Abel Colunga, Hoopeston Area. The senior was a battering ram rushing the ball for Cornjerkers football, and he overcomes his relative lack of height with ease at the 170-pound weight class.