Today, tomorrow and for the rest of time, Cory Noe can say he was involved with one of college basketball’s most memorable moments during 2021-22 season.
The 2018 Mahomet-Seymour graduate was part of Illinois Wesleyan men’s basketball team’s starting five during a 73-59 victory against Yeshiva (N.Y.) on Dec. 30 in New York City. The Titans snapped the Maccabees’ 50-game win streak in the process.
That’s right. Fifty.
“They had this 50-game win streak ... but they had never really been challenged,” said Noe, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound senior guard for the Titans. “We knew going out there that this is their first big test of a top-tier Midwest team. It was fun to get to go out there and sight-see and play the number one team in the nation.”
To Noe’s point, Yeshiva didn’t defeat a single team ranked in the Division III men’s top 25 during its winning run, which began on Nov. 10, 2019. The Titans entered the game ranked fourth in the nation, while the Maccabees held the No. 1 ranking.
Noe finished with 11 points and two assists for Wesleyan, which led 49-29 at halftime and didn’t let up in the second half of the historic win.
“Our point guard from Central Catholic (Luke Yoder) hit a three and I hit a three,” Noe said, “and after that moment it was like, ‘This is going to start clicking and rolling.’”
Noe said the atmosphere surrounding the game was something the Titans typically don’t witness.
“There were 400 people waiting for us to get there, which usually you don’t get that type of attention at the D-III level,” Noe said. “(Yeshiva’s fans) are really nice people. ... They were coming up to us wanting to take pictures and things like that.”
Wesleyan has qualified for 24 NCAA D-III tournaments and was the 1997 national champion. Yeshiva posted its first-ever NCAA tournament victory in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic prematurely ended the competition.
The Titans’ pedigree is on a different level than that of the Maccabees. Still, Noe and his teammates approached the matchup with a chip on their collective shoulder.
“We’ve always had to convince others that we’re one of the top teams in the nation,” Noe said. “Going out there and beating them assures us of that.”
Wesleyan is now up to No. 3 in the latest D-III poll, while Yeshiva fell to No. 4.
Noe next hopes to aid the Titans (9-2) in their pursuit of a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin regular-season title. Wesleyan sported a 2-1 mark in league play entering Saturday’s showdown with Carthage (Wis.).
“It’s overall been a great experience,” said Noe, who is averaging 14.4 points and 3.9 rebounds and has started the Titans’ first 11 games this season. “I don’t think I could’ve chosen a better school, academics-wise or athletics-wise.”