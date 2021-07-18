Parkland College baseball is continuing to churn out four-year college talent, including 16 players from coach Jon Goebel‘s 2021 team.
One of that group is 2018 Mahomet-Seymour graduate Austin Biehl, whom the team announced last weekend will take his athletic talents to Division I Texas-San Antonio.
“Being (at Parkland) three years to move on, it’s awesome. But my time at Parkland was also awesome,” Biehl told The News-Gazette. “The whole reason I went to Parkland was to move on. I know Jon Goebel, our coach, has a really good record of moving people on.”
Biehl took advantage of an extra year of college eligibility afforded in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and turned two seasons with the Cobras into three.
“I wanted to stay at Parkland another year,” Biehl said, “because I love that school.”
Biehl produced a .365 batting average, eight home runs, eight doubles and 41 RBI for the 2021 Cobras, who finished with a 36-17 record.
Biehl was a key part of another successful spring for Parkland.
He played in 79 games over the course of his junior-college career and improved significantly from hitting .219 as a freshman and .257 as a sophomore at Parkland.
“My swings have changed. I have a different perspective on everything,” Biehl said. “College baseball’s a lot different than high school baseball, and I think I saw that a lot at Parkland.”
Biehl actually committed to Pat Hallmark‘s UTSA program back in December. Then-Cobras assistant coach Jordan Lucks, who now is a member of Hallmark’s staff, encouraged Biehl to give the Roadrunners a look, and Biehl and his family explored the campus last winter while Biehl was playing in the Texas Collegiate League.
Biehl was also looking at D-I Nicholls State as a potential landing spot.
He’ll head to San Antonio in the middle of August to begin his new college career.
“I don’t have any games in the month of July,” Biehl said, “so I’ve been hitting a lot and lifting a lot of weights.”
Biehl joins fellow 2018 M-S graduate Brooks Coetzee at the D-I baseball level. Coetzee is preparing for his senior season at Notre Dame next spring.
“It’s awesome to represent Mahomet,” Biehl said. “My parents have moved to Kansas, but I always will consider Mahomet my home.”