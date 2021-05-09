Let the awards continue to roll in.
Last week, I used this space to highlight accolades won by former Champaign Central golfer Justin McCoy and ex-Unity girls’ basketball player Elyce Knudsen.
This time around, I’ve got three more former area standouts to spotlight for their college efforts.
First up is 2020 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin graduate Emily Meidel, who on Tuesday was named an NJCAA Division II women’s basketball first-team All-American.
The Lincoln Land freshman stole the show in her first collegiate season, averaging 22.2 points on 52.8 percent shooting from the field and 46.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Meidel led all of NJCAA D-II in scoring with 467 points across just 21 games, hitting double figures in all but one game.
Meidel previously had been named Mid-West Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year, MWAC Player of the Year and Region 24 Player of the Year.
She’s accustomed to topping the charts in athletic prowess, as Meidel was named 2020 News-Gazette Female Athlete of the Year for her excellence in basketball and volleyball. It seems Meidel’s bright future only will continue in college hoops.
Meanwhile, 2019 Danville product Day’Len Davis-Williams cracked the NJCAA Division II men’s basketball All-America third team, that honor announced Wednesday.
Davis-Williams averaged 15.5 points and 5.6 rebounds in his second season with Danville Area Community College. He regularly was surrounded by talented teammates with his high school Vikings, but Davis-Williams clearly stands out on his own merits.
Rounding out this alumni glance is 2017 St. Joseph-Ogden graduate Andrea Coursey, who on Wednesday was presented Illinois State’s Laurie Mabry Award.
Coursey is a senior on the Redbirds’ softball team. According to a school press release, the award is given to “a female student-athlete who exemplifies positive values and attitudes that can be learned through athletics and is a person who appreciates the opportunity she has received through participation in the athletic program.”
Coursey is hitting .260 with 10 RBI for 28-9 Illinois State as of Friday morning.