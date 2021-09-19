The Oakwood High School football field soon will have a name attached to it, and the Fisher High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame soon will include two new faces.
The Oakwood School Board on Wednesday voted to attach the name “Marty McFarland Field” to the Comets’ football layout in honor of the school’s former longtime coach.
The 1998 Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee guided Oakwood football to some of its most successful seasons during his tenure from 1978 through 2000.
The Comets compiled a 126-93 record and nine postseason appearances in that time. They posted nine victories in both 1983 and 1988 and hit five or more wins in 16 of McFarland’s 23 seasons at the helm.
The field’s naming dedication will occur in conjunction with the Comets’ Oct. 8 home game versus Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac.
This marks the second local prep football field to recently undergo a name change. St. Joseph-Ogden’s field now bears the name of Dick Duval, its former long-time leader and a fellow Hall of Fame coach who died last month after an extended cancer battle.
Meanwhile, Fisher is slated to welcome a pair of new names into its hall of fame, which recognizes Bunnies alumni for career achievements, contributions to society and recognition by peers among other attributes, according to a press release from the school.
Dr. Ronald Camden (Class of 1956) and Rodney Clark (Class of 1983) will officially be inducted on the afternoon of Sept. 24 during a student body presentation at the high school.
They’ll also be recognized at halftime of that night’s homecoming football game versus Heart of Illinois Conference crossover opponent Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
Camden served in the U.S. Marine Corps and is a University of Illinois graduate.
He’s served as the Chicago Mounted Police’s head veterinarian since 2000 and received the Richard J. Daley Police Medal of Honor in 2015.
Clark is an Eastern Illinois alumnus who has served as a Hancock County resident circuit judge since being elected to the role in 2012.
According to the press release, Clark “was instrumental in developing the Hancock County Drug Court” following his election.