IHSA postseason seeds typically give way to pre-determined hosts for regional and sectional events.

A better seed previously hasn’t guaranteed any hosting duties.

That changes this spring for baseball, softball and girls’ soccer, as Sports Editor Matt Daniels reported on May 11. Better seeds will host regional and sectional matchups, with super-sectional and state sites the only ones predetermined.

This is being done because of how late the IHSA’s first-ever summer season runs. Having flexible hosts can help get postseason events finished in a timely fashion.

Postseason seeds in those three sports were released Thursday afternoon. Here’s a look at the local scene.

BASEBALL

Class 1A Normal Super-Sectional

Sectional 3, Sub-Sectional A — (8) Ridgeview

Sectional 4, Sub-Sectional A — (2) LeRoy; (6) Fisher; (8) Argenta-Oreana; (9) Blue Ridge; (10) Cerro Gordo/Bement

Sectional 4, Sub-Sectional B — (1) Milford; (2) Iroquois West; (3) St. Thomas More; (4) Armstrong-Potomac; (5) Cissna Park; (7) Salt Fork; (9) Judah Christian

Class 1A Carbondale Super-Sectional

Sectional 6, Sub-Sectional B — (4) ALAH; (8) Tri-County; (11) Arcola

Class 2A Decatur Super-Sectional

Sectional 5, Sub-Sectional A — (1) St. Joseph-Ogden; (3) BHRA; (4) Oakwood; (5) Westville; (6) Tuscola; (7) Villa Grove/Heritage; (9) Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman; (10) Hoopeston Area

Sectional 5, Sub-Sectional B — (4) Unity; (5) Monticello; (6) PBL; (7) GCMS; (9) Clinton; (10) Sullivan

Class 2A Bloomington Super-Sectional

Sectional 3, Sub-Sectional A — (7) Watseka

Sectional 3, Sub-Sectional B — (9) Prairie Central

Class 3A Decatur Super-Sectional

Sectional 7, Sub-Sectional B — (1) Champaign Central; (2) Mahomet-Seymour; (3) Centennial; (4) Rantoul; (5) Danville; (6) Urbana

SOFTBALL

Class 1A Bloomington Super-Sectional

Sectional 2, Sub-Sectional B — (2) Milford; (8) Iroquois West

Sectional 4, Sub-Sectional A — (1) ALAH; (2) Arcola; (3) Villa Grove; (4) Fisher; (5) Salt Fork; (7) Armstrong-Potomac; (8) Heritage; (9) St. Thomas More; (10) Chrisman

Sectional 4, Sub-Sectional B — (1) Argenta-Oreana; (4) LeRoy; (6) Blue Ridge

Class 2A Decatur Super-Sectional

Sectional 4, Sub-Sectional A — (4) BHRA; (6) Prairie Central; (7) PBL; (8) Watseka; (9) Hoopeston Area; (10) GCMS

Sectional 5, Sub-Sectional A — (10) Sullivan

Sectional 5, Sub-Sectional B — (1) Tuscola; (2) St. Joseph-Ogden; (3) Unity; (5) Monticello; (6) Westville; (7) Georgetown-Ridge Farm; (8) Oakwood; (9) Clinton; (10) Cerro Gordo/Bement

Class 3A Ottawa Super-Sectional

Sectional 6, Sub-Sectional B — (4) Mahomet-Seymour

Class 3A Mattoon Super-Sectional

Sectional 7, Sub-Sectional B — (2) Centennial; (3) Urbana; (4) Danville; (5) Rantoul; (6) Champaign Central

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Class 1A Bloomington Super-Sectional

*Herscher Sectional, Sub-Sectional B — (2) St. Thomas More; (3) Uni High; (4) Monticello

Class 2A Urbana Super-Sectional

*Lincoln Sectional, Sub-Sectional B — (1) Mahomet-Seymour; (2) Champaign Central; (5) Danville; (6) Urbana; (7) Centennial

*Listed sectional hosts are “geographic identifiers,” per IHSA

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

