The state championship dream remains alive for seven local high school volleyball programs.
Monticello and St. Joseph-Ogden are in contention for more Class 2A hardware. Same for Blue Ridge, Heritage, Milford, St. Thomas More and Watseka in Class 1A. Let’s preview Monday’s local sectional semifinal contests.
Class 2A Monticello Sectional
(1) Pleasant Plains (30-5) vs.
(3) St. Joseph-Ogden (27-4), 5:30 p.m.
Skinny: Cardinals and Spartans both are recent state qualifiers, as Plains won the 2018 Class 2A championship and SJ-O placed second in the 2016 2A tournament and third in the 2019 2A postseason.
Prediction: Pleasant Plains 2, SJ-O 1.
(2) Maroa-Forsyth (28-9) vs.
(5) Monticello (20-15), 6:30 p.m.
Skinny: Sectional-host Sages haven’t been this deep in the postseason since 2007. Trojans made a sectional in 2018, but Monticello knocked off Maroa-Forsyth during the regular season.
Prediction: Monticello 2, Maroa-Forsyth 1.
Class 1A Tuscola Sectional
(1) Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (29-6-1) vs. (2) Blue Ridge (31-6), 5:30 p.m.
Skinny: Both teams are on regional-title win streaks — the Hatchets three years, the Knights eight years. And both are attempting to translate that to a first-ever sectional championship victory.
Prediction: W/S-S 2, Blue Ridge 1.
(1) St. Thomas More (36-1)
vs. (3) Heritage (25-8-1), 6:30 p.m.
Skinny: Sabers are a recent local powerhouse, with a Class 2A state title in 2017, a 2A third-place finish in 2018 and a 3A regional trophy in 2019. Hawks on Thursday earned their first regional plaque since 2013.
Prediction: STM 2, Heritage 0.
Class 1A Watseka Sectional
(2) Watseka (25-10)
vs. (6) Chicago Hope (12-11), 6 p.m.
Skinny: Warriors are seeking their sixth sectional title since 2011, though it’d be their first since 2016. Eagles captured their first-ever regional trophy back in 2019 and are still on the rise.
Prediction: Watseka 2, Chicago Hope 1.
(1) Milford (25-8) vs.
(2) Walther Christian (12-9), 7 p.m.
Skinny: Bearcats finished one step away from qualifying for the 2019 Class 1A state semifinals and have appeared poised for another deep playoff run this fall. The Broncos, out of Melrose Park, are sectional competitors for the first time since 2017.
Prediction: Milford 2, Walther 1.
And one more thing: It’s awesome all of these matches will happen in local gyms.