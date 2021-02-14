Mitch Wilson didn’t know the National Federation of State High School Associations, in conjunction with the IHSA, gave out an annual award to one coach from numerous different prep sports statewide.
That is, until he learned late last year he’d been nominated as Illinois’ boys’ track and field Coach of the Year.
The ninth-year Rantoul leader received another surprise Thursday in the form of actually winning the award, one of 18 delivered to Illinois high school coaches for the 2019-2020 school year.
“It is definitely nice to be recognized for all the good work of our athletes and coaches,” Wilson said. “But to be able to put together an all-around program like we’ve been able to do the past few years, takes more than one guy.”
Wilson was told he’d normally be invited to a banquet to receive the plaque that Eagles athletic director Travis Flesner instead handed to him after school on Thursday.
The COVID-19 pandemic made Wilson’s moment in the spotlight a more subdued one.
“I was talking to (Monticello coach) Cully Welter (Friday) morning,” Wilson said. “... I said, ‘Coach, I would trade that award any day of the week if I could’ve watched those seniors run at the state track meet one last time.’”
Wilson boasted a 12-man senior class of 2020 during the previous track and field season, which ended before outdoor meets could begin in response to the pandemic. Rantoul finished 12th in the 2019 Class 2A finals and graduated just two seniors from that group.
“We had three, maybe four indoor meets when we went on lockdown,” Wilson said. “That week, we were supposed to have our big indoor meet at the U of I. We had 30 schools coming, and then that never happened.”
Wilson’s time overseeing the Eagles didn’t begin with such strong state aspirations.
He remembers the 2013 team scoring barely 200 points for the entire season. Guys like Jerry Harper, Robert Buford and the late Donnell Robertson nearly have surpassed that total by themselves since.
“I remember thinking ... ‘Oh, my gosh, we might go to this track meet and not score a point,’” Wilson said. “Now we go to track meets and it’s like, ‘Who’s not going to score a point?’”