Athletes in high school golf, cross-country, girls' tennis and girls' swimming and diving didn't have IHSA state tournaments to work toward last school year. But they were given regionals and/or sectionals — and an independent state cross-country meet was established.
Certainly a difficult blow for many competitors with state aspirations, but at least they had some sort of postseason success to strive for.
The same could not be said for athletes in fellow traditional fall sports football, volleyball and boys' soccer. Not only did those ventures occur in the spring of 2021 versus the fall of 2020, but they weren't given any sort of playoff action as the IHSA tried to fit as many seasons into a February-June timeframe as possible in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So what did happen last time local football, volleyball and boys' soccer teams got to compete beyond the regular season? Let's take a quick crash course in preparation for those sports' fall 2021 campaigns.
2019 football
No local teams advanced to state championship weekend for the first time since 2016. Tuscola (Class 1A qualifier in 2017), Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (2A champion in 2017 and 2018) and Monticello (3A state champion in 2018) kept our coverage area represented on the big stage for a three-year stretch.
The deepest local runs came from the trio of Arcola in 1A, Paxton-Buckley-Loda in 3A and Prairie Central in 4A, with each dropping a quarterfinal matchup. The Purple Riders and Panthers seem especially suited to build upon that this year.
2019 volleyball
Meanwhile, St. Joseph-Ogden ensured local involvement in a state volleyball tournament. The Spartans placed third in the 2A bracket, following a second-place showing during the 2016 season.
We nearly had a second local state qualifier in Milford. The Bearcats made the deepest run in program history by plunging into a 1A super-sectional, capturing their first regional title since 1995 and first-ever sectional plaque.
2019 boys' soccer
Advancing to a boys' soccer state tournament from this area is no easy feat, no matter how good a team is. The last such qualification came from Uni High, which placed fourth in 1A during the 2015 season.
As far as the 2019 season goes, St. Thomas More advanced to a 1A sectional final while each of Champaign Central (2A), Mahomet-Seymour (2A), Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (1A) and Monticello (1A) won a regional.