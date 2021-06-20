Last week, I used this space to talk about the local football players who are involved with this week’s 47th Illinois High School Shrine Game.
It’s time to switch sports but stick with the all-star theme, as the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association announced this past Tuesday the rosters for its annual all-star games.
Those games will be held this coming Saturday at Pontiac High School, starting with the 1A/2A girls’ game at 11 a.m. The 1A/2A boys’ game follows at 1 p.m., before the 3A/4A girls’ game at 4 p.m. and the 3A/4A boys’ game at 6 p.m. round out the day’s festivities.
Before we get into the players, it’s worth noting that longtime Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ basketball coach Ryan Tompkins will oversee the 1A/2A North boys’ roster. He guided the Falcons to a 2A third-place finish in 2019.
Now, on to the players — all of whom were seniors during the 2020-21 school year.
Two area representatives will be involved in the 1A/2A girls’ game that tips off the day’s slate of games. Villa Grove/Heritage’s Kyleigh Block and Tri-County’s Tayler Barry will represent the South Team.
Block will attend Illinois Central College to keep playing basketball, while Barry is headed to Lake Land College to continue her hoops career. No local girls will be involved in the 3A/4A game.
On the boys’ side, one local athlete will play in the 1A/2A game and another will suit up for the 3A/4A game.
Iroquois West’s Jack McMillan is part of the 1A/2A North Team, and Danville’s Nate Hoskins is involved with the 3A/4A South Team.
McMillan was a 1A IBCA all-state first-team selection for his final prep season, while Hoskins is attending Lawrenceville School in New Jersey beginning later this year. All four of these athletes stood out on the court throughout their high school tenures, and it’s good to see they’ll have one more chance to play at that level. Especially in a storied gym like Pontiac and especially after not having the IBCA All-Star Games last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a separate but important piece of news, we’ll soon begin our 2021 All-Area coverage from the condensed summer sports seasons that have taken place since mid-April. That’ll kick off next Sunday when we highlight the best and brightest of the local girls’ soccer scene. It’s the first of seven All-Area teams we’ll unveil through July.