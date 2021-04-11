Numerous standout girls’ track and field athletes didn’t get to enjoy their senior season last spring, with the COVID-19 pandemic raging nationally.
Urbana’s DiamonAsia Taylor, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Kenli Nettles, Schlarman’s Capria Brown and Oakwood’s Katelyn Young are some of the first names that come to mind.
Others are proving a bit more fortunate in that they’ve yet to graduate from high school, since the IHSA is contesting a 2021 track and field season that includes a state meet scheduled for June 10-12.
St. Joseph-Ogden senior Atleigh Hamilton falls in this group.
The 2018 News-Gazette All-Area girls’ track and field Athlete of the Year had no way of knowing her four-medal performance as a sophomore at the 2019 Class 1A state meet wouldn’t receive an encore until 2021.
In the most recent 1A event, Hamilton captured her second long jump state title in as many years and repeated as an 800-meter relay state titlist. Hamilton’s 2019 state meet experience also included a runner-up finish in the 1,600 relay and a fifth-place effort in the 400 relay.
“I am still bummed about not having a season last year,” Hamilton said. “At first it was nice not having to be so busy, but now it’s like, I’m so ready to get back into things.”
Hamilton did that with the Spartans’ girls’ basketball team during a 13-game schedule between Feb. 12 and March 12.
She’s glad she wasn’t forced to choose between track and basketball, especially considering the athletic crossover issues currently happening between IHSA spring and summer sports.
“It’s not really a question for me. ... I am going to be running at Illinois State next year, so I kind of have to do track,” Hamilton said. “It’s really important because this is my last year. I didn’t get a season my junior year.”
Hamilton should have the benefit of working alongside several state-caliber teammates leading up to June’s Class 1A state showcase.
That’s significant given how some of the pandemic’s earlier months played out. Hamilton said her motivation had “gone downhill” while waiting to hear if her senior track and field season would transpire.
“We’ve lost a lot of opportunities this year for us seniors,” Hamilton said. “I just really want to be able to compete with my team one last time.”