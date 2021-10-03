Jordan Dunahee’s Wednesday was slated to be a busy one.
The St. Thomas More boys’ golf coach spent the prior night getting everything arranged ahead of the Class 1A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional, knowing his Sabers would have a chance to place in the top three teams and move on to the sectional round.
Then the 2013 Prairie Central graduate’s wife, Lauren, went into labor around 1 a.m.
“It’s definitely been busy,” Jordan Dunahee said Thursday while driving to a team practice. “But it’s been exciting.”
The Dunahees were prepared for a home birth, which went off without a hitch after nine hours of labor for Lauren. The two are now parents of their first child, a baby boy named Calum Alan Dunahee.
“I didn’t end up making it to regionals (Wednesday), which was a little wild,” Jordan Dunahee said. “(The Sabers) were pretty excited to go tackle that without a coach, and I think it was a fun challenge for them.”
A challenge STM successfully completed.
The Sabers held off rival St. Joseph-Ogden by a single stroke — 376-377 — to secure the third and final sectional advancement spot. They were led by sophomore Wilson Kirby‘s 84, sophomore Cole Kemper‘s 94 and senior Will Peifer‘s 98 during the 18-hole regional at Turtle Run Golf Club.
“Very exciting,” Dunahee said of the outcome. “I was checking the (IHSA) app. I had people sending me updates. Kids were sending me messages when they could. It was a very exciting day for multiple reasons.”
Dunahee felt Monticello was the likely team champion — the Sages did win the regional by 32 strokes — but also believed his squad along with those of Judah Christian, SJ-O and host BHRA could contend for those other two team sectional qualification slots. Judah notched second place with a 362 score.
“We played St. Joe and BHRA and Judah this year. I knew all three of those guys, plus us, were going to be neck and neck all day,” Dunahee said. “It came down to who was going to get it done when it mattered.”
Dunahee will travel with his athletes to Monday’s Class 1A Beecher Sectional, held at Balmoral Woods Country Club in Crete. STM is attempting to qualify for state as a team for the first time since 2013.
“I’ve got my prep ready for Monday up north,” Dunahee said. “I will be there with the kids, and Lauren will hold down the fort with the little one.”