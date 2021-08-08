Wednesday’s announcement from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that masks temporarily will be required within indoor recreation settings largely was met with a mix of reluctant sighing and outright frustration.
It’s an understandable reaction from a group that includes volleyball and girls’ swimming and diving types. They saw mask mandates dropping away in recent months, only to abruptly return as the COVID-19 delta variant partially has led to a spike in cases.
But just think about where we were this time last year as it pertains to high school sports. There was no volleyball season on the horizon. Forget not having to wear masks at a football game or boys’ soccer match, because those two sports weren’t scheduled to take place last fall, either.
Few or no fans allowed at the IHSA fall sports that did kick off on time. Limited postseason competition, as well. Plenty of required masking and an unclear future for numerous athletes in other ventures.
Yes, sports is a “what have you done for me lately” field more than perhaps any other. In this case, however, there is tangible progress. Though it’s hard to see right now.
“At least now we’re used to it. We know what to expect,” said Caroline Kerr, St. Thomas More’s star volleyball setter. “I’m definitely grateful that at this point in time nothing’s been taken away from our season. There have just been changes made to it. At least we’re not walking blind.”
The mask mandate almost certainly is most difficult on volleyball players who are actively competing. With all the shifting, jumping and diving, keeping a mask applied correctly can’t be easy. Having it slip down in the heat of the moment and not recognizing it seems common enough.
But it’s important to note the kids did their part all throughout the 2020-21 athletic year when it came to following COVID-19 protocols. They were among the most consistent and diligent in that regard, and they set an example we all should try to follow.
Since, after all, these are their sports being most significantly affected by the latest mandate.
“We should applaud all of our athletes in all sports,” Mahomet-Seymour volleyball coach Stan Bergman said, “for their hard work into following the rules and trying to do what’s right and dealing with the change.”
