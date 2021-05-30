IHSA state track and field meets will take place June 10-12 for girls and June 17-19 for boys — a great sign considering teams across the state didn’t receive a 2020 outdoor season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But IESA track and field programs aren’t so lucky, as the middle school sports organization opted not to conduct a state meet this spring.
A lack of sectional hosts paired with logistical issues for state led the IESA Board of Directors to this decision.
With that realization, officials at Tuscola’s East Prairie Middle School jumped into action and put on an event for as many athletes as they could.
“We just really felt the kids had so worked hard ... that they deserved (to be) rewarded for that hard work,” said Beth Pugh, East Prairie’s athletic director and girls’ track and field coach. “We put our heads together, and we came up with the best of the best, a Premier meet.”
Seventh- and eighth-grade competitors from numerous schools showed up in Tuscola on May 15.
Eighteen teams scored in the eighth-grade boys’ and seventh-grade girls’ fields, while 17 did so in the eighth-grade girls’ field and 16 did so in the seventh-grade boys’ field.
Athletes traveled from Effingham to the south, Decatur to the west and Champaign to the north for this showcase, which followed East Prairie hosting an IESA sectional the week prior.
Pugh credited East Prairie principal Jared Vanausdoll — a “track guru” who previously worked at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond — and the Tuscola community for bringing this meet to fruition.
“It was such a positive atmosphere. At the same time, it was very, very competitive,” Pugh said. “We got emails. We got people walking up to us just saying, ‘This is great. Thank you for doing this.’”
East Prairie even came away with the eighth-grade girls’ team title, led by Lia Patterson’s school-record 400-meter dash time of 58.80 seconds and school-record 100 hurdles clocking of 15.43 — the latter of which she’s since rebroken. East Prairie seventh-grader Kate Foltz also set her grade’s school pole vault record at 8 feet, 4 inches.
“I’ve coached high school and I’ve done the area best (meets), so I knew how much fun it was for the girls,” Pugh said. “We’re very blessed here to have people that will help us out.”