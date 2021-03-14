Aimee Davis recalls hearing a familiar piece of advice last summer as the United States worked through the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were told, ‘Go outside — it’s the best thing for this pandemic — and get some fresh air,’” Davis said. “Us hearing that and not necessarily being able to see that, if we were going to have fans, I feel would be kind of hypocritical and disheartening to our players.”
The seventh-year Unity softball coach and her athletes won’t need to worry, as the Rockets will have a 2021 season and be allowed to have fans in attendance at their games. The latter announcement came this past Monday, along with news that the IHSA’s summer sports will be offered state series later this year.
“It’s a huge excitement in our program,” said Davis, who has helped three of her teams to Class 2A regional championships, most recently her 2019 squad. “The girls are obviously excited just to play. That’s where we’re at right now. To know they can play and potentially have something to speak for the season is obviously a little more motivation.”
On the spectators front, high school facilities can be filled to 20 percent of capacity for outdoor sporting events during the remainder of this school year.
Davis recalls fans trickling out for junior-high softball last fall — before state officials put a stop to all youth sports in November — as residents of the golf cart-friendly Tolono community sought a temporary escape from the pandemic.
“There was nothing else going on at the time,” Davis said. “Our junior-high girls got that feel. I would expect that we would see that again in the spring/summer season.”
Davis’ 2021 roster boasts just two seniors, Taylor Joop and Summer Day, but also a robust junior class led by 2019 News-Gazette All-Area second-team choice Taylor Henry.
Considering the Rockets and other high school softball teams statewide didn’t get to compete for any IHSA postseason hardware last year, the opportunity presented now is tantalizing.
“They’re going to be hungry for that, because they know the success we’ve had and how fun it was in 2019,” Davis said. “We’re going to try to be itching to get some of those feelings back in 2021.”