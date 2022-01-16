Yes, this space typically is dedicated to items with some connection to local high school sports. But this week I’m focusing more on the “high school” portion of that phrase.
I recently was informed by Westville principal/football coach Guy Goodlove that the Tigers added two new members to the school’s Wall of Fame last June. Joseph Balskus and Rena Pate have been recognized for their excellence as both Westville students and in their professional careers since graduating in 1973 and 1981, respectively.
Balskus was a Tigers football and baseball athlete as well as a two-time all-state jazz drummer. Balskus managed to earn a pair of master’s degrees from Eastern Illinois — in speech pathology and audiology — before he even turned 21 years old.
He eventually made his way into the United States Air Force and served overseas in South Korea and Saudi Arabia, operating as an air battle manager. Balskus eventually transitioned to a role as associate professor at South Carolina’s The Citadel, a military college.
Balskus was promoted to brigadier general in 2002 and major general in 2012 before retiring in 2015. He’s staying plenty busy these days by working toward his doctorate in performance psychology while also serving as a senior vice president at a defense company called Xator Corporation.
Pate was valedictorian of her Westville High class and was named an Illinois State Scholar during her youth. She earned an associate’s degree from Danville Area Community College and a bachelor’s in K-8 education from Illinois. She later garnered a master’s in teaching and learning mathematics from Nova Southeastern.
She taught at Danville’s East Park Elementary, Tilton’s Daniel Elementary and Tilton’s Southwest Elementary over the course of 29 years.
According to a press release from Westville High, Pate authored “two books for teachers that provide activities and kid-friendly story problems” while also “presenting at math conferences ... and (presenting) at the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics conferences throughout the United States.”
Pate went on to receive the master teaching certificate from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, cited in Westville High’s press release as “the highest teacher certification.”
Similar to Balskus, Pate hasn’t slowed down professionally despite retiring from full-time teaching. Pate works as a part-time teacher and math tutor at DACC, and she also works in Title I math — serving underprivileged students — at Southwest Elementary.
Just reading what Balskus and Pate have accomplished since venturing beyond the high school realm, it’s clear they deserve to be recognized as all-time great Tigers.