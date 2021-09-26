If there’s one thing that goes hand-in-hand with high school football in the state of Illinois, it’s pork chop sandwiches.
The IHSA knows this. And will be conducting a tournament to figure out which of its schools boasts the best version of this delicacy.
The organization announced Wednesday that 70 schools already have signed up to compete in the “Pork and Pigskins Championship.” The entry deadline is this coming Monday.
“The Pork and Pigskins Championship is about to finding the best concession stand pork chop sandwich in the state, and there sure are some tasty contenders out there,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a press release. “We appreciate the Illinois Pork Producers Association’s support in taking this gameday tradition to the next level.”
Once all entries are compiled, they’ll be announced and split into four geographic regions. An online voting period then will occur to establish a “Savory 16,” with voting concluding at 8 a.m. Oct. 4.
An IHSA “panel of expert judges” will sample the final 16 contenders before a “Flavorful 4” is determined during the Oct. 23 IHSA playoff pairings show, which will air on the NFHS Network beginning at 7:30 p.m. Another round of online voting will transpire for the final four contestants, and the champion will be announced at halftime of the Class 6A state championship game on Nov. 27 in DeKalb.
Multiple local schools were among the initially-announced participants: Bement, Iroquois West, LeRoy, St. Joseph-Ogden and Tuscola.
It’d surprise me if more area schools aren’t involved by Monday’s end-of-entry deadline.
The competition winner will receive “a $500 reimbursement on their pork purchase for next season, a state championship banner and the coveted Golden Spatula,” according to the IHSA.
I tweeted out the list of entered schools Wednesday and received plenty of feedback.
Support was thrown out for Iroquois West and Tuscola, as well as non-local schools like Bishop McNamara, Greenville, Kaneland, Kewanee, Monmouth-Roseville, Rochelle and Spring Valley Hall. On Twitter, Vincent Johnson said “Unity High in Tolono had a serious contender,” and Andrew Siemsen agreed.
So take this as a last call, local school officials: Get your pork chop sandwich entered in the IHSA’s contest if it isn’t already.
I do have one question, though: How does one land a spot on the expert judges panel? Let me know, and I’m in.